"6 Months of Dating": Lady Rejoices as Man Proposes Marriage, Visits Her Family in Video
People

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her young partner who came to seek her hand in marriage
  • In the viral video, the young man was captured at her family house announcing his intention to her family members
  • Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users prayed for the couple's union and wished them well

A young Nigerian couple captured the hearts of social media users after a video of a marriage proposal went viral.

In the clip, the man visited his partner’s family home to formally announce his intention to marry her.

Man set to marry lady after 6 months

The clip quickly circulated online, drawing massive attention and positive reactions from viewers.

Identified as @stylebyjenny05 on TikTok, the happy lady disclosed that she had been dating for only six months before her man decided to take the next step in their relationship.

In her post, she stated:

"6 months of dating. Now getting married."

Netizens were amazed by the quick progression of their relationship and they sent celebratory messages to the couple.

Reactions as couple gets set to wed

TikTok users who watched the short video flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages and well-wishes for the duo.

@user8397724418507 said:

"Intensional man no dey waste time."

@chibabewendy said:

"Person wey love you no go stress you o. Congratulations sweetie. More wins."

@Pearl reacted:

"Just wasted 4 years with him still nothing. Omo have broke up Abeg I rather be single than be in a relationship that there's no future."

@Princewill Pro said:

"All Una they claim and tap into the grace. If she wasn’t good enough will the man be fast about getting married to her for una information Men knows what they want when they see it and do things fast enough simple. Keep tapping no change your lifestyle."

@chizylove247 said:

"This is how it is supposed to be, 5 months ND 6 months is okay for a man who is ready to marry his girlfriend, not staying for ages in the name of relationship. Lord please do for me o."

@Big Prech said:

"When your time comes, God will do it for you & real man don’t waste time & what belongs to you we’re not stress you."

@Nk cakes and surprise said:

"Congratulations dear God please any man that will stress and waste my time please take he out of my way."

@Natasha lugard reacted:

"Congratulations. This is what am talking about, I don’t believe that long term dating."

@iruoma ogechukwu added:

"Congratulations mama. This is what I want not rock of ages las las my mama say you too short go enter am."

See the post below:

Lady weds after chatting for 2 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady did her marriage introduction four days after physically seeing the man she met online.

The lady said that they got to know themselves by chatting online for two months, but people raised questions.

Source: Legit.ng

