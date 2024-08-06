After 35 years of living in America, a Nigerian couple decided to return to Nigeria and were hosted in a send-forth party

Quite unexpectedly, the couple who had intended to retire in Nigeria were seen back in the United States

An entrepreneur and the CEO of a media group, who was part of the send-forth, has broken silence on the matter

A couple have left Nigeria and returned to the United States where they had lived for 35 years.

D'vine Television CEO Opeyemi Babalola shared the couple's story on X and got people talking.

According to Opeyemi, they had a send-forth for the couple and other older couples in April as they wanted to retire in Nigeria.

He was, however, shocked to see them in church in the United States recently, suggesting they changed their minds. He wrote:

"We had a sent forth party for older couples in April. They have stayed in the US for 35 years and went to Nigeria for their retirement. I saw them in church again yesterday.

"Dem don come back. 😂"

Mixed reactions trail the couple's action

@HelloChioma said:

"If you've lived in the US for that many years, coming back to Nigeria to settle will be too much of a culture shock. I would have said they should move to the carribean as an alternative, but I understand the need to be in your own land."

@ChukXMulti_P said:

"Why will anyone spend 35 years in US,retire and then decide its thus Nigeria they want to come back and live? Why? 😂😂😂😂"

@dunua said:

"Hmmmmm, lucky them 🤣😂. These days Nigeria can happen to anybody both old and young. They should hold on until a new Nigeria which is POssible is attained."

@iamFolaKola said:

"A friend had a ghastly accident. Couldn't be treated here due to how severe her injury was.

"She was flown abroad for surgery. Few years after her surgery, she was blo.wing hot how Naija is the best place to be in a heated argument.

"We all reminded her her story.

"She went mute!ee.

"One of my uncles who has been a professor in the US for more than 3 decades once relocated but ran back and left the house he built in Nigeria after 3 months. Baba japaed the second time 😃😃."

@ENIOLANIMI30 said:

"Them go first do thanks giving to God for sparing their lives 😂 .

"A former colleague of my husband was on call with him last night telling him how Nigeria is the best place to be so my husband asked him if he'd visited his family lately? He said they now live with him in U.S 😂."

