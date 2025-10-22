Ross Boss, the Chinese man who has often been seen with VeryDarkMan, has spoken against the activist in a viral post

This is coming after VeryDarkMan posted a scathing video, warning the public not to do business with Ross because of him

In his Instagram post, Ross challenged VeryDarkMan to produce evidence that he has scammed anyone

Many fans of VeryDarkMan are reacting after he took to social media to call out Ross Boss, a Chinese man who is often seen with him whenever he visits the industrialised country.

In a video he posted across his social media platforms, VDM had warned his followers and the general public not to do business with Boss just because they see him with the Chinese.

Ross Boss said VeryDarkMan behaved childishly. Photo: Instagram/china_ross_boss and VeryDarkMan.

He alleged that he did not trust the Chinese man and that some of the things he saw him doing while they were together were suspicious.

However, the Chinese man, who deals in faily used clothes, also known as Okrika, is not taking it lying low because he is gone ahead to share his own side of the story.

In a post he made, he said VDM is childish. His words:

"You’re too childish, too immature. Ross thought you were a mature person. You personally attack and defame a boss who’s willing to pay you and arrange everything for you."

Chinese man accuses VDM of fabrications

He said VDM fabricated evidence against him and his business and noted that the activist has no evidence.

His words:

"Didn’t you say you have a lot of influence? Come on, VDM brother, use your influence to fabricate fake evidence, like your Nigerian sister’s fake remittance slip and purchase records. Do you dare to make it up?"

Ross said that before knowing VDM, he had been doing business with Nigerian and African clients, and none would say he scammed them.

He said customers coming from his relationship with VDM were not much and that they did not buy much goods.

He said:

"Before knowing you, I did business with Nigerian clients for eight years. They won’t stop working with Ross because of one video from you. I don’t know how many of your supporters have bought over $10,000 from Ross, but trust me, it’s not more than ten clients. No client would pay an extra $1,000 just because you’re VDM and like Ross, nor would any client choose to buy more expensive, lower-quality goods just because you, VDM, said you don’t like Ross."

Ross shares what happened at Canton Fair

He also spoke about the Canton Fair after VDM claimed he was the one who helped Ross to get into the business event.

The Canton Fair, known officially as China Import and Export Fair, is a trade exhibition in Chaina. It happens two times a year in Guangzhou. People from around the world attend the fair to exhibit their products and services.

Ross said he paid four people who helped him gain access to the fair.

He said:

"Ross pays everyone who helps me with anything. Four African friends took me to the Canton Fair, and I paid each of them $100. VDM @verydarkblackman, you said it’s because of your influence that Ross paid $100. Without your influence, I’d still pay $100."

VeryDarkMan had said people should not do business with Ross Boss just because they see them rolling together. Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Boss and VeryDarkMan.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as VDM calls out Ross Boss

@greatnessjeeb said:

"You go learn the hard way ask blord and Jenny’s glow."

@ouch_foodstuff said:

"You saw him bringng peoples business down and you invited him. As far as it did not Favour him as he want then he will attack ur business."

@everestofficial1 said:

"It will be good if you keep calm, fighting VDM can’t help your business, use the energy to prove him wrong that your a wonderful person . Give people what they pay for."

