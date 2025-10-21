A pregnant woman has taken the internet by storm with her heartbreaking instruction against her husband

In a video, the expectant woman broke down in tears, as she spoke about what should be done with her child should she not survive the pregnancy

Many social media users were moved by the woman's message and sent her words of encouragement

A pregnant woman has triggered emotional reactions after releasing a directive against her husband.

The pregnant woman made public an instruction regarding what should be done to her child if she does not survive childbirth.

Pregnant woman's message against her husband

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman, @wholesale.cosmetic1, instructed that her child should never be released to her husband if she does not survive her pregnancy. In her words:

"In case I don't make it out of this pregnancy, my child should never be released to my husband."

She added that she is going through some challenges and hopes to someday share her story with the public. She wrote:

"Am going through a lot, I hope someday I will be able to share my stories, but In case I am no more, I hope life treats my child better."

Watch her sad video below:

Pregnant woman's outcry triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pregnant woman's video below:

oyinkansola said:

"U will definitely make in jesus name 🙏 u will not die young u shall come out of the labour room alive."

Miss April 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 said:

"See listen to me nobody will take care of you child, stand up and be strong for thd sake of that poor child, crying won’t solve the problem, if you are in toxic relationship I advise you to leave. If he doesn’t care about you learn how to care for yourself, na who die lose."

Sammy said:

"My sis .. stop thinking in a wrong way if you marriage doesnt give you peace stay away from it..life no get duplicate and i pray you will deliever safely when its time."

ganiyat_horla said:

"I survive mine and here I am with my son you will surely survive be strong am 3 months postpartum."

Ajokeade🌸🌸 said:

"If you don’t make it you give your husband the room to come claim the child and he or she will be taking away by him…so it’s better you make it hv that faith remove all negativity from your mind and pray to God everything will be fine stranger be strong you can do this."

littlecoders said:

"Pls can we create a community for helping mothers, even when u want to leave you leave with your dignity intact."

Chiviv5 said:

"Listen to me your husband isn’t your life dear, you must have to make it for the sake of your child and yourself. Forget about him for now and focus on yourself, if you are passing through domestic violence please 🙏 leave the fuc'king house for this moment my love."

