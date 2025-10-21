"In Case I Don't Make it out of this Pregnancy": Woman Weeps, Issues Directive against Her Husband
- A pregnant woman has taken the internet by storm with her heartbreaking instruction against her husband
- In a video, the expectant woman broke down in tears, as she spoke about what should be done with her child should she not survive the pregnancy
- Many social media users were moved by the woman's message and sent her words of encouragement
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A pregnant woman has triggered emotional reactions after releasing a directive against her husband.
The pregnant woman made public an instruction regarding what should be done to her child if she does not survive childbirth.
Pregnant woman's message against her husband
In a video posted on TikTok, the woman, @wholesale.cosmetic1, instructed that her child should never be released to her husband if she does not survive her pregnancy. In her words:
"In case I don't make it out of this pregnancy, my child should never be released to my husband."
Nigerian lady flies her mum to join her in UK after 22 months abroad, shares emotional reunion video
She added that she is going through some challenges and hopes to someday share her story with the public. She wrote:
"Am going through a lot, I hope someday I will be able to share my stories, but In case I am no more, I hope life treats my child better."
Watch her sad video below:
Pregnant woman's outcry triggers reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pregnant woman's video below:
oyinkansola said:
"U will definitely make in jesus name 🙏 u will not die young u shall come out of the labour room alive."
Miss April 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 said:
"See listen to me nobody will take care of you child, stand up and be strong for thd sake of that poor child, crying won’t solve the problem, if you are in toxic relationship I advise you to leave. If he doesn’t care about you learn how to care for yourself, na who die lose."
Sammy said:
"My sis .. stop thinking in a wrong way if you marriage doesnt give you peace stay away from it..life no get duplicate and i pray you will deliever safely when its time."
ganiyat_horla said:
"I survive mine and here I am with my son you will surely survive be strong am 3 months postpartum."
Ajokeade🌸🌸 said:
"If you don’t make it you give your husband the room to come claim the child and he or she will be taking away by him…so it’s better you make it hv that faith remove all negativity from your mind and pray to God everything will be fine stranger be strong you can do this."
littlecoders said:
"Pls can we create a community for helping mothers, even when u want to leave you leave with your dignity intact."
Chiviv5 said:
"Listen to me your husband isn’t your life dear, you must have to make it for the sake of your child and yourself. Forget about him for now and focus on yourself, if you are passing through domestic violence please 🙏 leave the fuc'king house for this moment my love."
"He doesn't even recognise me": Man who visited brother at psychiatric hospital breaks down in tears
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant wife had cried out after being dumped by her husband.
Pregnant woman scared of labour room laments
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman who was scared of the labour room had cried out as her delivery date approached.
She showed off her baby bump and prayed for God to take over her situation and ensure her safe delivery.
She shared an emotional video via her official TikTok account that touched the hearts of many netizens on the platform.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng