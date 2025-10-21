A Nigerian woman said it was important that people should stay in their marriages and relationships

According to the her, nothing worthwhile could be found outside marriage or a relationship

The woman, who spoke in a TikTok video, said there was only one reason anyone should leave a marriage or relationship

A Nigerian woman has shared her opinion on whether people should leave their marriages or relationships.

The woman spoke in a TikTok video, which attracted a lot of reactions from her followers.

Woman says people should stay in their marriages and relationships.

According to the woman identified as @rhoda2369, it is important that people stay in their relationships.

She said the only time people should consider leaving their relationships or marriage is when there is physical violence.

Also, she said people in relationships who are not yet married should stay put since according to her, there is nothing outside.

Rhoda insisted that all marriages and relationships go through rough times, but couples should learn to manage their differences instead of breaking apart.

In her opinion, couples must seek help or leave the relationship when there is any form of abuse.

Her words:

"Stay put in your marriage. Stay put with your fiancée. Stay put with your boyfriend, whatever it is that you have going on. It is not rosy out there. The only time that I advise that you leave your marriage is when there is a physical abuse or violence."

Rhoda had earlier shared how she had decided to leave her husband after she caught him talking to another woman and saying he would leave her and take her money.

She said in the video:

"My husband dey follow another lady dey talk say him go divorce me. He say him go divorce me carry my money. Say him go collect all my property, divorce me collect him child."

Woman says there is nothing outside of marriage, urging couples to stay with their spouses.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman speaks on marriage

@dntwoentlizzy said:

"My friend married, is a prison, it’s only that you have not experienced it, peace is very important, I can’t die for the name marriage, too much abuse in marriage."

@OLUWASEYI said:

"I go no where sis. Whatever will make it work, i will do and since there's no domestic violence."

@YomiDon1 said:

"I'm shocked, because with your experience you still can advise ladies like this and didn't turn bitter ! Ah! I give am to you o! I have seen the video you made on what really happened to you. Much respect ! Ah ! women don't talk and advise like this o! This is good. This is good."

@ntembi_loaded said:

"Not everyone who leaves a relationship does so because of another partner. Some people leave to protect their sanity and peace of mind. Many individuals may lose themselves in the name of a relationship. It's essential to allow everyone to make the choices that work best for them; there is no one-size-fits-all solution."

@GodsZlave said:

"May God bless you....Ladies have to be sincere with young ladies .They left and become bitter after thier coming back failed."

Lady calls off her marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was about to get married called off her marriage plans a few days before the event.

According to the lady, she called off the wedding just two weeks before the court wedding because of what she discovered.

She and her ex had even done their introduction ceremony before she decided to end things with him.

