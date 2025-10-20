A lady who saw Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, has recounted her experience

She said she was scared to go close to Regina and take pictures because of what she noticed about her

The lady, who admitted that she is an alcohol addict, said she feels sorry for Regina, as it is difficult to break an addiction

A lady, Amy Kay, has narrated what she noticed when she saw Regina Daniels in Owerri, saying she always knew the actress is an addict.

Her story comes many hours after Regina accused her husband, Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, of domestic violence.

Lady's encounter with Regina Daniels

In a Facebook post, Amy noted that Regina acted unusually the day she spotted her.

Amy said she was scared to approach Regina and take pictures because of what she had seen.

Amy, an alcohol addict, said she could identify someone who is addicted to something and that the actress behaved like one. She further expressed her concern for the actress.

She lamented how hard it is to break from an addiction. Amy wrote:

"Chaii i knew all along Regina is an Addict!

"The day i saw her in Owerri, she was acting somehow, i was scared to go close and take pictures with her, as an addict, i know when someone is an addict too.

"Kaii, i really feel for her, I'm an addict too and it's very hard to stop.

"Omoooo!!!"

Lady's encounter with Regina Daniels stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's encounter below:

Ilo Juliet said:

"Amy abeg you no be any addict, no dey claim what you’re not because of attention."

Melody Sorbari Amayea said:

"You Dey break things??? Stop buying cheap lies.

"If there wasn’t a provocation she wouldn’t break things."

Udogu Chukwuzobamu said:

"I don’t even understand you people, what does she been an addict have to do with this,he slap her sue react and now his pinning it on drug,so cuz you’re an addict person should be slapping you anyhow?"

Kosiso Chukwu said:

"But she wasn't an addict when she married him.

"He should also kindly address what suddenly made her one."

Amira Ezeugo said:

"My fear, this drug issue might just be a propaganda to take people's mind off the fact that Regina is suffering (power and money in action) I hope she survives this."

Evi Law said:

"Regina was a child star. Got famous way before she met her husband. Was in almost every movie. Despite the pressure, she didn’t use drvgs. How do I know? Stark wouldn’t have married her if she did.

"So wetin come push her into drvgs use so much that she didn’t take her kid to the hospital? If there is one thing everyone knows Regina loves, it’s been a mother.

"One person is lying and it’s not forever 20."

Regina Daniels: Man criticises actress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why he does not feel sympathy for actress Regina Daniels.

The man said that Regina knew what she was getting into when she agreed to marry Nwoko, knowing fully well he has several wives.

He wondered how an older Nwoko proposing to the then-teenage Regina was not considered a major red flag. He decried how people were quick to condemn Nwoko without hearing his side of the story.

