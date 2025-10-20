Africa Digital Media Awards

People

"I'm Not Who I Used To Be": Woman Shares Her Total Transformation After She Left Her Husband

by  Israel Usulor
3 min read
  • A woman shared the growth she experienced after she decided to end things with her husband and stay single
  • According to a video she posted on TikTok, her life transformed and changed for the better after the divorce
  • In her old photos, the woman looked thin and appeared unhappy, while in her current photos, she looked plump

A woman said her life transformed for the better after she chose divorce over staying in a marriage.

The woman shared her story in a TikTok post, which made a lot of people emotional.

Lady shares how her life changed after leaving her husband.
The lady said her life became better after divorce. Photo credit: TikTok/Mirabel Nugi.
Source: TikTok

According to Mirabel Nugi, her life became better after leaving her husband and she is happy she took the decision.

In a series of photos and videos she posted, she showed how she looked in the past and what she looks like now.

In her old photos, Mirable looked thin and also appeared unhappy. However, her current photos show someone who is completely transformed.

She said when she was married, she thought the pain would never end as she faced rejection, betrayal and brokenness.

Her words:

"There was a time I thought the pain would never end — when the weight of rejection, betrayal, and brokenness felt too heavy to carry. But God had a plan even in my wilderness. He took my tears and turned them into strength. He took my shame and turned it into purpose. Every scar became a testimony of His grace and healing power. I’m not who I used to be. I am becoming who God destined me to be. I’ve learned that transformation isn’t about perfection — it’s about surrender, healing, and growth. Every chapter of my story reminds me: You can rise again, no matter how many times you’ve fallen. Today, I walk in peace, purpose, and power. My story is proof that God still restores."
Lady said her life became better after divorce.
The lady said she faced pain and betrayal in marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/Mirabel Nugi.
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her divorce story

@sophiechagoh said:

"Hi cousin you really suffered in the hands of Dracula am glad you ran away."

@NK said:

"Who else have been taking the video back and forth to confirm if is the same person? Omo!"

@Abenah_Pokuah said:

"Can those that want to lose weight marry your ex husband?"

@03viviank said:

"Una go just dey confuse person....make we marry ahbii make we remain single??"

@Made by Nana Adjoa said:

"Some marriages are killing us, I'm leaving soon I'm tired."

@QUEEN_ZALI said:

"The message is clear enough but there are still good men out there as well."

@EGO OYIBO said:

"I will marry once and marry right in the name of Jesus Christ Amen."

@Mary Racheal said:

"Then you will think you are living your best life."

Another lady shares her transformation after divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a divorced lady looked back to reflect on how her life changed after she decided to leave her husband.

The lady shared a post on TikTok showing her physical appearance when she was married and now that she is divorced.

She shared photos where she looked happier, and some people on social media guessed she might have gone through a tough marriage.

Source: Legit.ng

