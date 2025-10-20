Delta state governor aide, Ossia Success, reacted to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital crisis

Ossai Success fired back at women taunting Regina Daniels as he claimed that majority of them desire her kind of marriage

The Delta governor's aide's comment further ignited reactions as many continued to share diverse views

Ossai Success, an aide to the Delta state governor, has reacted to the reported marital crisis between actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels, in a viral video, accused Nwoko of domestic violence.

In response, Nwoko, a federal lawmaker, accused the Nollywood actress of drug abuse, sparking reactions about their marriage on social media.

Women want Regina Daniels' kind of marriage?

Ossai Success, in a post via his Facebook page on Sunday, October 19, boldly alleged that the majority of the women taunting Regina Daniels over the marital crisis actually want her kind of marriage.

"Majority of you laughing at Regina Daniels actually want the kind of marriage and life she is living," he said.

Ossai stated that Nwoko ensured Regina never lacked anything, which, according to him, is what many women want.

He also kicked against people taunting Regina and Nwoko, adding that the couple would soon reunite to continue their fancy lifestyle.

"Stop the pretence online and face reality. Stop mocking Regina and her husband.After you guys are done hating and laughing at her, you will still end up seeing her and her husband in a private jet enjoying life, and you will still wish to be like them.

This is the kind of life 98% of women want nowadays," he said.

Reactions trail Ossai Success' claim on Regina

The governor's aide's comment about women has sparked comments, with many clapping back at him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Iyanuoluwa Gospel Center said:

"I don't know why people think like this so you think everybody will be like her, am not agreeing with you. It's her choice and whatever comes out of it is not our concern, it's her life. I think we should focus on our own lives and stop worrying about others."

Rose Diamond Asilekwu wrote:

"I no go fit laugh her o because it is better to cry in Lamborghini than to cry inside Keke."

Kehndona wrote:

"Money is really not the yardstick to a successful marriage likewise poverty I think a successful marriage is defined by both partners having the fear of God and also respecting each other."

Diamondluxuryhair Franklin Gift commented:

"Regina has mocked the poor by saying is beta to marry a rich old man than chewgum boy so if they mock her now dem no dey wrong."

Nneka Dan Onwuegbuzie commented:

"Na you Sabi oo... Like this on my way to Ned house to marry him... Let join my sister to fight him..."

Ned Nwoko's brother shares update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko's brother, Michael, provided an update on his marital crisis with Regina Daniels.

Michael described the crisis as a private family matter, which would be resolved internally. He also sent a message to fans calling for calm and understanding.

