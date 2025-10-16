Lady Mourns Rev Uma Ukpai, Mentions 2 Touching Things He Did for Her Grandmother Years Ago
- A lady who told her grandmother about Rev Uma Ukpai’s death shared her touching reaction
- She also mentioned two touching things the late preacher did for her grandmother years ago
- What she said about Uma Ukpai caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to mourn the preacher
A Nigerian lady, Blessing Okon, shared what her grandmother told her after hearing about Rev. Uma Ukpai’s death.
Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.
Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.
Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.
Following his demise, followers of Uma Ukpai's teaching and those who have had encounters with him used the opportunity to share their experience and shared how he greatly impacted them before he died.
Pastor who visited Uma Ukpai’s house after death shares observations about preacher’s wife, children
Lady shares grandmother’s testimony about Uma Ukpai
On her Facebook post, Blessing Okon mourned Uma Ukpai and shared what happened when she told her grandmother about his death.
She mentioned what her grandmother said after hearing about the popular preacher’s death.
The lady also mentioned two things the late Uma Ukpai did for her grandmother when he was alive.
Her Facebook post read:
“So today I told my grandma that our Father Rev. Uma Ukpai is dead and she exclaimed "He has gone to be with the Lord" and she further added, when I was hopeless he was the one praying and feeding my children. Adieu Our Father and Priest!!!!”
In the comment section, the lady added that the work of a man would always speak for him.
She said:
“It's only a man's work that speaks not the man.”
Reactions trail lady’s post about Uma Ukpai
People who saw the lady's post took to the comment section to react to what she wrote, as they also mourned the popular preacher.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Chimdindu Udemba said:
"Rest on daddy."
Inemesit Ekpenyong said:
"Good bye PAPA rest in the Lord."
Promisezion Okon said:
"may ur soul rest in peace."
Eboumbou Moses said:
"Rest on our father till we meet at the resurrection morning. God night Gods general."
Another Nigerian lady shared her encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai 15 years ago and how it affected her in 2010.
She also mentioned why she thanked God after hearing of the preacher’s death, as she shared why it was a bit personal to her.
The lady also shared how she would continue to honour his ministry till his wife passes.
Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.
He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship before the preacher's death.
Woman recounts last meeting with Uma Ukpai, mentions what she got from him: “Thank God I acted fast”
Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments and reacted to the pastor's revelation.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng