A Nigerian lady, Blessing Okon, shared what her grandmother told her after hearing about Rev. Uma Ukpai’s death.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

A lady shares the two things Rev. Uma Ukpai did for her grandmother when he was alive.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Following his demise, followers of Uma Ukpai's teaching and those who have had encounters with him used the opportunity to share their experience and shared how he greatly impacted them before he died.

Lady shares grandmother’s testimony about Uma Ukpai

On her Facebook post, Blessing Okon mourned Uma Ukpai and shared what happened when she told her grandmother about his death.

She mentioned what her grandmother said after hearing about the popular preacher’s death.

The lady also mentioned two things the late Uma Ukpai did for her grandmother when he was alive.

Her Facebook post read:

“So today I told my grandma that our Father Rev. Uma Ukpai is dead and she exclaimed "He has gone to be with the Lord" and she further added, when I was hopeless he was the one praying and feeding my children. Adieu Our Father and Priest!!!!”

In the comment section, the lady added that the work of a man would always speak for him.

She said:

“It's only a man's work that speaks not the man.”

Lady shares her grandmother's reaction to the news of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's death.

Reactions trail lady’s post about Uma Ukpai

People who saw the lady's post took to the comment section to react to what she wrote, as they also mourned the popular preacher.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Chimdindu Udemba said:

"Rest on daddy."

Inemesit Ekpenyong said:

"Good bye PAPA rest in the Lord."

Promisezion Okon said:

"may ur soul rest in peace."

Eboumbou Moses said:

"Rest on our father till we meet at the resurrection morning. God night Gods general."

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

