A man who dreamt about Uma Ukpai before his death shared what he saw the preacher doing in the dream

He also shared the plan he had made to meet Rev. Uma Ukpai physically, but the unexpected death cut it short

The man lamented as he said the preacher died before he could meet him in person, sparking reactions

A Nigerian man, Anumudu Joseph Chidi, narrated what he saw Rev. Uma Ukpai doing in his dream.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

A man shares a dream he had about Uma Ukpai before his death. Photo: Facebook/ Anumudu Joseph Chidi, Dr. Uma Ukpai

Source: TikTok

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares his dream about Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, Anumudu Joseph Chidi said he had only seen Uma Ukpai in his dream.

He mentioned that he was planning to meet the preacher in person before hearing about his death.

The man said in his post:

“I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. Two weeks ago, Dr. Mrs. Miracle invited me to their Church program scheduled to hold last week with Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai as the Guest Speaker.

“I was very delighted that such program was going to hold in Awka. The program would have given me the opportunity to meet with Dr Uma Ukpai.

“I had earlier encountered him in the dream praying for me. So, I have been longing to see him physically. I began earnestly preparing to attend but unfortunately other unavoidable engagements couldn't let me attend the program.”

Sharing how he heard of the preacher’s death while listening to his sermon, Chidi added:

“While I was still watching the sermon with my Laptop, I decided to check my WhatsApp messages to know if there is any important message to reply to. As my messages were still coming in, I saw Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai's picture on Pastor Emmanuel's status, I thought today was his birthday only for me to click on the status and saw "Rest in peace Grandpa." I couldn't believe it.

“So I didn't get to meet him. Rest on Papa Uma Ukpai.”

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai dies on October 6, 2025, at 80. Photo: Dr. Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man’s post about Uma Ukpai

Nnaemezie Collins Chijiugo said:

"Eternal rest granted upon him. And Gods light shine upon him."

N.K. Philips said:

"Such is life, May God receive his soul into eternal rest ' Amen."

Mmonyo Ime said:

"A great soldier of Christ."

In a related story, a lady shared her encounter with the late Uma Ukpai and why she thanked God after his death.

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng