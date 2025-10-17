A man opened up about his first encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai in 1977 after he heard about the preacher's death

He mentioned what happened when the late preacher visited his secondary school 48 years ago

What he said about his encounter with the preacher caught people’s attention as many mourned his death

A Nigerian man, Ugwumba Peace Chidi, remembered his first encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai in 1977.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

A man shares his first encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai in 1977. Photo: Ugwumba Peace Chidi, Dr. Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man remembers first encounter with Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, Ugwumba Peace Chidi recounted his first encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai 48 years ago.

He mentioned how the preacher had visited his secondary school in Umuahia, Abia, during a Scripture Union meeting.

Mr Chidi mentioned how the encounter changed his life and why he would never forget it.

His Facebook post read:

“Papa Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai touched my life for the first time when I was one and half years in the Lord, in the year 1977 July at the Scripture Union Camp Meeting at Ibeku High School Umuahia, now Abia State capital city.

“He showed us a film and one of them was "The Rapture" and one the topics of his messages was "The Christian That Makes God Sick" taking from the book of Revelation 3:14-22.

“As still a new believer in Christ I recorded the in heart and vowed never to make God sick in my life as a Christian. My father my father in the Lord I miss you, I so much love you and your ministries- evangelism, soul winning, discipleship, music, prayers,etc. Daddy may your soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai dies on October 6, 2025, at 80. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man's encounter with Uma Ukpai

Samson Akorede said:

"Though physically departed yet his words still speak volume of destiny transformed and impacted. Not gimmicks but realty. Rest on great General indeed. We love you sir."

Olaye Yakubu said:

"General rest in peace."

Another Nigerian lady shared her encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai 15 years ago and how it affected her in 2010.

She also mentioned why she thanked God after hearing of the preacher’s death, as she shared why it was a bit personal to her.

The lady also shared how she would continue to honour his ministry till his wife passes.

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship before the preacher's death.

Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments and reacted to the pastor's revelation.

Source: Legit.ng