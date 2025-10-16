A man narrated the powerful miracle he witnessed at Rev. Uma Ukpai’s crusade 28 years ago in 1997

A Nigerian man, Lemchi Chidi, narrated the powerful miracle he witnessed at a crusade organised by Rev. Uma Ukpai in 1997.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares first encounter at Ukpai’s crusade

On his Facebook page, Lemchi Chidi narrated the powerful miracle he witnessed at Rev. Uma Ukpai’s crusade in 1997.

He said in his post:

“The first time I saw a cripple walk was at an Dr. UMA UKPAI crusade at Ogwa Miracle Crusade in 1997. My brother Pst Chris Okehie who followed me up after I got saved was the one who took me to this crusade. Both of us were there liveeeee that night in flesh and blood.

“When the cripple stood up and started walking, the traditional ruler of the community fainted on the podium. It turns out that the cripple was well known in the community.

“Then it started raining, people began to run to seek shelter. Someone got Reverend Uma Ukpai an umbrella, and he thundered in Igbo language, "wepu umbrella, mmiri na aru oru ya, mua na aru kwa orum. Meaning, "take away this umbrella, the rain is doing its job and I am doing mine."

“Then he roared in laughter and raised his popular song, "Eze anam ekele gi, onu mu juru na ekele ebe imere ndu foromuoo." The atmosphere became charged. People began to sing and the rain stopped. He continued his preaching, and shouting, "thou power of God, moveeeeee."

“I was just a little boy, in my teens and less than a year in faith then. It was my first experience of God's power. I still remember it like yesterday. It will forever be with me. Good night Reverend Uma.”

Reactions trail man’s post about Uma Ukpai

Chiemezie Ofodum said:

"Thank you for sharing Sir."

Christopher Anointing Ugbogu said:

"A man among men, full of power and influence. Good night Daddy Uma Ukpai."

Pst Ugo Alozie said:

"The same experience Sir. I cannot forget Greater Mbaise for Christ Crusades that was yearly. Rest well Daddy Uma."

