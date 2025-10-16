A National Youth Service Corps member has cried out on social media after she was posted to a bakery to work

According to the lady, she couldn't believe her eyes when she discovered that her primary place of assignment was a bakery

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian National Youth Service Corps member expressed her frustration and disappointment on social media after being posted to a bakery for her primary assignment.

The young lady, who holds a degree in Mass Communication, questioned the relevance of her field of study to the bakery's operations.

Corps member who studied mass communication laments after seeing her PPA. Photo credit: @aridunu_jones/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member posted to bakery cries out

In the post shared by @aridunu_jones on TikTok, the corps member said she found it difficult to believe that she was actually posted to a bakery.

Having graduated with a strong second-class upper degree, she had envisioned a PPA that aligned with her field of study.

In her words:

"Posting because life did not end when I studied mass communication in school and NYSC sent me to a bakery as my PPA. As I see the posting, I no first believe my eyes. Wetin I never see for this nysc journey. Graduated with a strong second class upper degree to go and be working in a bakery."

Corps member who studied mass communication cries out after seeing her posting letter. Photo credit: @aridunu_jones/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as corps member laments over PPA

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@hhh said:

"Better Thank God for your life. Before my Relocation worked, I was posted to a Beer Parlour in one Local Govt at Ebonyi state. I cried and Crewed."

@FEMIBAHD001 said:

"Assuming am ur boyfriend nah to just buy milk and tea full house."

@chi neye reacted:

'start giving a everyday detail of your life as a lady working in bakery like a vlog."

@_girl_child said:

_Make I carry plenty 3in1 Milo go service because na mass communication i study too i no wan loose any opportunity if dem carry me go bakery Abeg."

@ShayDee_X reacted:

"Social media manager na Be their PR officer communicators like this post."

@Omomatthew said:

"Bakery deh pass bakery sha. If na standard bakery you will enjoy it there are alot of departments in the bakery industry u can as well b their social media personnel. I’m currently serving in a bakery as QAQC so explore baby."

@Gloria Joseph reacted:

"When they told you you can work anywhere with your certificate, what did you think they meant?"

@Lady J said:

"It's an opportunity dear. Learn as fast as u can. There're no jobs in dis country unless you have someone that has promised to give u a space in his/her office. Nevertheless, anything can happen. While job hunting, use this as a side hustle, before u know it, u are already a boss of ur own."

@ThebigRAJPUT said:

"It’s still on the line o, Swearz. Just focus on how to bring their bakery into social media space for more visibility girl."

@IrUoMaChUkWu reacted:

"U meet calibers of people there nh so u get to jot down different issues dat u will use as news for tv station nh."

@Bags|unisex wears in Ibadan said:

"Lol Nysc go just deploy you go anywhere he no concern dem weda na your field or not."

@Queen Bammy said:

"Congratulations to you. God don give u food like that. Evidence of God dey run am."

@PERFUME VENDOR IN OSUN said:

'I studied computer engineering I was sent to serve in the palace to serve as king secretary."

@heavensmade_1 added:

"Please quick question: if I have were I want to work for my ppa can I collect letter from them and give nysc so I can work there will it be allowed? Or will they give me where to work please."

@JEWEL added:

"Does it normally take very long to see ones Call up NUM registered last month but still hasn't seen my call up NUM."

See the post below:

Corps member in tears over PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member could not hold back her tears after discovering the bushy and dilapidated building her PPA assigned to her as accommodation during her NYSC service year.

She shared a video of the location, showing the unkempt surroundings, a nearby refuse dump, and the poor state of the lodge she was expected to live in.

Source: Legit.ng