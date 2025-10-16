Corps Member Who Was Posted to Bakery after Studying Mass Communication Cries Out in Video
- A National Youth Service Corps member has cried out on social media after she was posted to a bakery to work
- According to the lady, she couldn't believe her eyes when she discovered that her primary place of assignment was a bakery
- Social media users who came across the post on TikTok did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments
A Nigerian National Youth Service Corps member expressed her frustration and disappointment on social media after being posted to a bakery for her primary assignment.
The young lady, who holds a degree in Mass Communication, questioned the relevance of her field of study to the bakery's operations.
Corps member posted to bakery cries out
In the post shared by @aridunu_jones on TikTok, the corps member said she found it difficult to believe that she was actually posted to a bakery.
Having graduated with a strong second-class upper degree, she had envisioned a PPA that aligned with her field of study.
In her words:
"Posting because life did not end when I studied mass communication in school and NYSC sent me to a bakery as my PPA. As I see the posting, I no first believe my eyes. Wetin I never see for this nysc journey. Graduated with a strong second class upper degree to go and be working in a bakery."
Reactions as corps member laments over PPA
TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.
@hhh said:
"Better Thank God for your life. Before my Relocation worked, I was posted to a Beer Parlour in one Local Govt at Ebonyi state. I cried and Crewed."
@FEMIBAHD001 said:
"Assuming am ur boyfriend nah to just buy milk and tea full house."
@chi neye reacted:
'start giving a everyday detail of your life as a lady working in bakery like a vlog."
@_girl_child said:
_Make I carry plenty 3in1 Milo go service because na mass communication i study too i no wan loose any opportunity if dem carry me go bakery Abeg."
@ShayDee_X reacted:
"Social media manager na Be their PR officer communicators like this post."
@Omomatthew said:
"Bakery deh pass bakery sha. If na standard bakery you will enjoy it there are alot of departments in the bakery industry u can as well b their social media personnel. I’m currently serving in a bakery as QAQC so explore baby."
@Gloria Joseph reacted:
"When they told you you can work anywhere with your certificate, what did you think they meant?"
@Lady J said:
"It's an opportunity dear. Learn as fast as u can. There're no jobs in dis country unless you have someone that has promised to give u a space in his/her office. Nevertheless, anything can happen. While job hunting, use this as a side hustle, before u know it, u are already a boss of ur own."
@ThebigRAJPUT said:
"It’s still on the line o, Swearz. Just focus on how to bring their bakery into social media space for more visibility girl."
@IrUoMaChUkWu reacted:
"U meet calibers of people there nh so u get to jot down different issues dat u will use as news for tv station nh."
@Bags|unisex wears in Ibadan said:
"Lol Nysc go just deploy you go anywhere he no concern dem weda na your field or not."
@Queen Bammy said:
"Congratulations to you. God don give u food like that. Evidence of God dey run am."
@PERFUME VENDOR IN OSUN said:
'I studied computer engineering I was sent to serve in the palace to serve as king secretary."
@heavensmade_1 added:
"Please quick question: if I have were I want to work for my ppa can I collect letter from them and give nysc so I can work there will it be allowed? Or will they give me where to work please."
@JEWEL added:
"Does it normally take very long to see ones Call up NUM registered last month but still hasn't seen my call up NUM."
Corps member in tears over PPA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member could not hold back her tears after discovering the bushy and dilapidated building her PPA assigned to her as accommodation during her NYSC service year.
She shared a video of the location, showing the unkempt surroundings, a nearby refuse dump, and the poor state of the lodge she was expected to live in.
