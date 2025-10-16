Nigerian online users have reacted to a video of Toke Makinwa's daughter, Yaya, receiving a massage

The online personality shared a post on social media, revealing that her daughter gets massaged a couple of times a week

After the video went viral, it ignited mixed reactions from her fans and netizens, as many dropped their hot takes

Toke Makinwa has continually shown online users that luxury is a part of her lifestyle. The media personality, who gave birth some months ago, has continued to impress the necks of online users.

It’s either Toke is shopping luxury fashion items for her baby, Yaya, or she’s getting her diamonds. This time, the entrepreneur shared a video of her daughter receiving her weekly massage from an Indonesian lady.

Toke Makinwa shows off a video of her daughter's weekly massage. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Toke proceeded to explain that the lady comes in twice a week to give her baby a relaxing massage. This served as a 'God When' moment for most who came across the clip, as they wished for a life of luxury.



Watch the video here:

Recall that Actress Lilly Afegbai visisted Toke Makinwa's baby, and her reaction trended online.

The To Kill a Monkey star was seen in a video reacting dramatically upon sighting the media personality's baby.

What Lilly called Toke's child, Yaya, ignited comments from online users who expressed their thoughts.

Toke Makinwa's baby's special massage trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@brooklyndelightmeals said:

"From the video you can see she needs the message...I think this is medically recommended for the baby, lets not pressure ourselves because we do not have the full information about the real situation and of course our mother's died this too to babies in the morning and night when they bath our babies...God bless the baby."

@fancy_giftsplace said:

"Since Yaya enter this world na premium enjoyment from day 1😍😍😍,"

@just_mee0013 said:

"Na months old baby dey enjoy pass me like that. God abeg when will this enjoyment reach my turn??? 😂😂😂😂."

@henryblaise_ said:

"That’s a biracial beautiful baby."

Toke Makinwa shares clip as her daughter gets massaged by an Indonesian lady. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

@just_mee0013 said:

"Na months old baby dey enjoy pass me like that. God abeg when will this enjoyment reach my turn??? 😂😂😂😂."

@feyi4reals said:

"Something my mother in-law will do for free😂."

@abdul_hashim_mohd said:

"Sometimes when dem troll this celebrity I no Dey feel bad for them ..u don born and u have been congratulated..let all move on ..now telling people that some do massage twice for your baby from 1 country..it now sounding like and achievement..it not ..we were all massaged some by nanny and most by grannies..so why posting this ..and if someone say something now ..they will tink u don’t want good things for them ..oga oo."

@theresanwakaego said:

"Wasting of money. What Indonesia when you have ijao people gifted with magic hands in Nigeria. Value what you have. Everything ni be show off."

Video of heavy Toke Makinwa emerges

Meanwhile, just hours after her surprise baby announcement, a new video of Toke Makinwa surfaced online.

The fresh clip captured the media personality glowing in a sleek black gown while cradling her bump.

The footage came after a troll questioned the authenticity of her pregnancy, prompting Toyin Abraham and Tiwa Savage to step in.

Source: Legit.ng