A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok mourning the demise of the late Nigerian preacher Uma Ukpai

In her emotional post shared via her official account, she sought help from netizens to overcome the overwhelming weight of grief

Massive reactions trailed her video on TikTok as many social media users consoled her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently paid tribute to the late preacher Uma Ukpai with a heavy heart.

She took to her TikTok account to share a heartfelt post mourning the loss of the man of God.

Lady seeks help, mourns Uma Ukpai

The TikTok user @moonbarnabas shared a throwback of herself and the late Uma Ukpai, along with his family posing for photos.

In the emotional post, she described Uma Ukpai as "daddy" and expressed her gratitude for the blessings, encouragement, and advice he had given her.

She, however, openly expressed her emotional pain, stating that she couldn't stop crying and sought help to cope with her grief.

"Go well daddy. Thank you for your blessings, encouragements and advice. I cant stop crying someone help me, rest on daddym," she said.

Reactions as lady mourns Uma Ukpai

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to her post.

@ParentsPride CEO said:

"Honestly, christian homes are not difficult to know. See the children dressing."

@whalesalert said:

"I envy you ma'am, I would give anything to have a moment with Papa when he was alive."

@Ani Blessing said:

"This one of d man of God dat we did not suppose to lost but we can not ask God questions may his soul rest with God."

@Ozzy said:

"May the mercy of the Lord speak more than anything else as Dr. Evangelist Uma Ukpai proceed on eternal life journey. Great Servant of the Most High God, Rest in perfect peace on the blossom of our Almighty God."

@Amiola Akinwole said:

"This beloved General in the Army of Christ lives on. There's no need for us to mourn. We shall meet again to part no more."

@patiencejohn316 said:

"God's hope to the world as gone chaii, who will go for the world Evergelizm oh God rise someone, or we should all wait for you are coming. The sign."

@mkopa reacted:

"We love you but jesus loves you more our father our father bless be the God that has really make you so much powerful as you are."

@OLAWOYIN DARE EMMANUEL said:

"Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah to GOD ALMIGHTY. JESUS LOVE You Sir. Rest Daddy, Rert Daddy. Gloria to GOD." lord rest."

@Q&M HOME OF COMPUTERS said:

"Foundational forces forth him so badly, both he stood his ground in the lord rest with the lord."

@Betty Lucius said:

"Take heart Sisters, all is well. Do not allow the light God brought into your family through your Dad to quench, just keep it on."

@uchezy Ulu isuochi 8132744645 reacted:

"All Glory to God that u lived a Glorious life, the saint in heaven and people on earth says indeed u lived a fulfilled life."

@joyodeghe added:

"Your works and legacy will never be forgotten. Rest in perfect peace God's general. We love you but God loves you most."

