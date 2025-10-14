A Nigerian woman said she once attended a crusade hosted by Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, who has now passed on

A Nigerian woman shared an experience she had at a crusade where the late Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai ministered.

The lady shared her experience after hearing about the death of Dr Uma, who led the Uma Ukpai Evangelical Association (UUEA), an interdenominational ministry based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

In a Facebook post, the lady, Oby Asiegbu, said the crusade in question took place in Wukari, Taraba state.

Oby said the crusade was organised by the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC).

Her words:

"I was 8 years old when Uma Ukpai visited Wukari in Taraba state. He was invited for a crusade at central primary school by EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP IN ANGLICAN COMMUNION (EFAC) which my dad was among the exco."

Oby said the crusade was dramatic for her because of the things she saw.

Woman describes her experience at Uma Ukpai's program

She said:

"It was dramatic for me for I saw wonders. All I did in that crusade was watch people fall, get healed but one important thing I noticed was the miracle that happens anytime he opens his mouth to sing.."

She recalled that the atmosphere was charged when the late preacher raised his favourite song, "onye nwe nmadu anamu ekele gi wo, onumu juru nekele'."

She noted:

"In him I get to know that there's great power in praise and worship. Uma Ukpai has done well for himself and has gone to be with his maker. Good thing he feared the Lord and impacted his world. May God help us to fulfil our purpose in this vain world and impact our world. Rest in peace man of God."

Nigerians mourn Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai

Favour Tega Daniels said:

"I was also small when he held a crusade in Maiduguri and I attended with my siblings and Parents. All those songs were his regular songs. He was a minister in praise and worship. He will be highly missed."

Deborah Ogbodo said:

"Rest in peace, Daddy... Heaven rejoices over your homecoming."

Angelina J Ratzinger said:

"A saint has gone to be with his Maker. Rest in peace Evangelist Emma Ukpai."

Wabuji Adda Ishaku said:

"A saint joined the cloud of witnesses. Sleep on General."

Winnie Oyigah said:

"Men of God dont come like this anymore. When we were in SU. When people served God with fear and trepidation, not for wealth acquisition. May God rest his soul."

