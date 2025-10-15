A Nigerian youth has mourned the demise of the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, who passed away on October 6 at the age of 80

He remembered how Ukpai prayed for him almost 12 years ago and released their private chats on Facebook

Tributes have continued to pour in for Ukpai, as Nigerians reflected on his legacy and their encounters with him

A Nigerian man, Obioma Goldfish Agufobi, has gone public with his old chats with the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai following his death, which has triggered mourning in the Christian community.

Obioma said that he had not forgotten that Ukpai had prayed for him almost 12 years ago.

Man's old chats with Uma Ukpai

Obioma added that heaven has gained a patriarch with Ukpai's death. He wrote:

"I dont know why i just clicked Papa Uma’s message icon and heres what i found. Papa Uma prayed for me in 2013, almost 12 years ago. I have even forgotten it until now. Heaven has gained a patriarch! Dr. UMA UKPAI."

The chats started in February 2013, and at the time Obioma entered Ukpai's DM to request his account details so he could sow a seed into his life.

The cleric released his account details and prayed that Obioma's seed would speak for him in his time of need.

At another time, Obioma informed Ukpai that he wanted to sow another seed, and this time for an unmerited breakthrough.

In 2016, Obioma chatted up Ukpai to testify about what his prayers did in his life.

"Your prayers have helped me. Today, I am married with a daughter, I am living in my own house and have two cars. But I know God can still take me higher. I want another prayer from you, sir."

The preacher replied with prayers for him.

"I declare, breakthroughs are coming in your life for 2016, sudden bursts of God's goodness from every corner. Not a drop but a flood of God's power. A flood of God's healing, a flood of God's wisdom and a flood of God's favour in the name that is above every other name, in Jesus name. Amen. Be a Partner and remain connected to your collections in life."



Uma Ukpai: Reactions trail man's chats

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Ugochukwu Emekoma said:

"Chai.

"Rest in peace, great soldier of Christ."

Tochukwu Telma said:

"This one pain me o."

Lovefor Humanity said:

"We are Favoured! Thank you Arc. Obioma, I followed your footsteps in faith... the result is very loud Daddy Uma Ukpai is not dead because good dads don't die they Only transform, He Only Transformed.....He is God's General."

Lovefor Humanity said:

"You are Well Connected Divinely... I am Divinely Favoured too for this Connection because I am already connected to this Favour... Thank you. Great Testimony Loading....."

Assumpta Ify Livinus said:

"A true servant of God.

"Rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Chuqudi Fotografi said:

"Boss you no share update with us oh. Chei. 👏👏. E Dey Work."

