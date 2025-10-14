A woman has recounted how she once cooked for the late preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, and his wife for two days

According to the woman, that was her second personal encounter with him, as the first was when she was around six years old

Rev Ukpai passed away on October 6 at the age of 80, leaving the Christian community in deep sorrow and mourning

A woman, Jane Oma, who once cooked for the late Rev Uma Ukpai and his wife back in 2007, has recounted her two personal encounters with him.

Jane shared her experiences while paying tribute to the international evangelist and preacher who died on October 6 at 80.

Jane Oma said she cooked for Rev Uma Ukpai and his wife for two days.

Woman's personal encounters with Uma Ukpai

In a Facebook post, Jane said her first personal encounter with Rev Ukpai was when she was around six years old.

She had given a special number at one of his massive crusades, and he held her shoulders for a few minutes after her performance.

Her second encounter with Rev Ukpai was in 2007 when she cooked for him and his wife for two days during his visit to Madrid.

Jane said she walked into their hotel rooms, served them food, and they spoke about life issues, adding that the prayers she received still follow her around to date. Her statement read:

"Ahh!

"Dr. UMA UKPAI.

"First personal encounter;

"I was around 6 years old and I gave a special number on the stage of one if his massive crusades in Nnewi. Afterwards, he held my shoulders for a few minutes.

"Second personal encounter:

"I had the truly amazing privilege of cooking for him and wife in 2007 during one of their visits to Madrid. For 2 days, I’d walk into their hotel rooms, serve them food and share about life’s issues - the prayers I received still follow me around.

"(Apostle Divine Udogu made sure of this).

"And now Papa Uma rests, having lived fully, served widely and entirely sold out to God!

"Impact. Legacy - will continue."

Jane Oma shares her two personal encounters with Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.

Woman's encounter with Uma Ukpai stirs reactions

Joy Ojeiduma Kuye said:

"Oh God's General has gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord heaven has gained a saint may his rest in peace Amen."

Ayi James said:

"Triumphant home coming of a general. May God rest Papa Uma Ukpai."

Aigbiremolen Blackman said:

"Solid Pillar with UNDENIABLE proofs in his walk with the Lord. He will be sorely missed."

Chris Ike said:

"Oh, one of our fathers in the faith is gone. Adieu Daddy Uma, till we meet to part no more.

"Our earthly loss is heaven's gain."

Kenny Ofunwa said:

"Had encounter with him.

"At Pastor Emeka’s Church in Madrid Spain as well. Chai."

Chinenye Omasilichukwu Onwugbenu-Nnabuike said:

"We thank God for his life.

"He's was a phenomenal impact. I heard about his Joniac encounter as a child, then started listening to him as I grew older.

"Message remained the same,Jesus the saviour still at it.

"He has now joined the angels...

"God comfort his family."

Amaka Ifebunandu said:

"Indeed, he has lived fully, served widely and entirely sold out to God.

"Good night papa."

Pastor Oyemade pays tribute to Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Poju Oyemade shared his memories of the late Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai.

In his reaction to the sad event, Pastor Poju Oyemade said the body of Christ in Nigeria has lost a general.

Pastor Poju, the senior pastor of Covenant Nation and convener of Platform Nigeria, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) mourning the departed faith leader.

