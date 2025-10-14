A Nigerian lawyer has shared an emotional story about his encounter with the late evangelist Uma Ukpai during his NYSC in Uyo in 2008

He explained that God used the preacher to change his life, describing the experience as a turning point in his life

As he joined others to mourn the passing of the renowned evangelist, he prayed for God to extend grace to the late preacher and also give him strength to continue faithfully in his Christian journey

A Nigerian lawyer has taken to his Facebook page to explain what late evangelist and preacher Uma Ukpai did to him in 2028 during his NYSC in Uyo while he was having some challenges.

Lawyer shares how late preacher helped him

He explained that God used the notable pastor, Uma Ukpai to solve some challenges, and now that he has passed, he prayed to God to extend grace to the late pastor.

His story read:

"This is end of an era. I remember in 2008 during my NYSC at Uyo, God used him to address a health challenge I had that time."

He spoke about the death of the notable pastor in his post and prayed to God to extend grace to him.

He continued:

"Papa, I have no better tribute to pay than to ask that God will accord me a similar grace to help in running my Christian race. Man of God, Jee nke oma."

As the post made it's way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lawyer shares touching story

Mercy Uche added:

"Chai, death you have done your worst, but I believed that God is away of these, the earth missed you, but there's a great Joy in heaven. It's well with you, papa."

Carolyn Chioma noted:

"Rest in peace, God s general, l won't forget ur annual program at AGC Rumuogba Abundance of Rain, l miss senior pastor of all pastors."

Faith Nwachukwu stressed:

"God's General, the Father of All, The ELIJAH OF HIS GENERATION is Gone. Rest in peace PAPA."

Elizabeth Harry wrote:

"I know you are not dead,u have gone to be with ur maker, rest on."

Mbereobong Oribikunomma noted:

"Sleep well! U have fought a good fight! God be with you Sir."

Ji-min park shared:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Stephen Okoro said:

"Rest on great servant of most high God."



Man shares how evangelist dedicated family’s last born

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how his family’s life was deeply touched by the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. He explained that his father had been mentored by the evangelist for more than 15 years and that the pastor personally dedicated their family’s last born back in 2002.

Speaking with emotion, he said the teachings and kindness of Uma Ukpai left a mark on their family and will always be remembered for shaping their faith and values.

