A Nigerian youth, Festus Chika, has expressed grief about the death of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, who died on October 6 at the age of 80.

Festus said he had a profound revelation about the late preacher on the night of October 5.

A man says he had a revelation about Rev Ukpai on the night before he died.

Man's revelation about Uma Ukpai

Festus, in a heartfelt Facebook post, said that in the revelation, Rev Ukpai tearfully laid his hands on him and offered a lengthy prayer.

According to Festus, he intended to visit Rev Ukpai soon, unaware that he would pass away the following day. He narrated:

"On the night of October 5th, breaking into the 6th, I had a profound revelation where Papa Uma Ukpai tearfully laid his hands upon me and offered a lengthy prayer. I had already made plans to visit him soon during one of his Tuesday counseling sessions.

"But yesterday, I was struck by the most heartbreaking news — the passing of a man whose impact has defined so much of my spiritual journey..."

Festus added that he had been seeing Rev Ukpai in his dreams since 2012, despite not knowing of the preacher's existence then.

He recalled an unforgettable counselling session he had with Rev Ukpai. In his words:

"...It is still difficult to grasp that my father in the Lord — a man I began seeing in dreams as far back as 2012, long before I even knew of his existence — transitioned to glory on the 6th of October.

"I vividly recall a memorable counseling session a few years ago. After Papa had prayed for me and I was about to leave amid the multitude in his office, he suddenly called out, “Hey! Didn’t I ask you to wait for me?” I stopped immediately.

"After ministering briefly to the remaining people collectively, he turned to just three of us who stayed behind. He stepped out from his chair, leaned on the table, and began to pour out deep, heartfelt prayers over us — passionately, selflessly, and unceasingly. The intensity of his words and spirit left us trembling under the weight of grace. That moment remains etched in my heart forever..."

Paying tribute to Rev Ukpai, Festus described him as a divine vessel whose encounters transformed lives, adding that his demise is a painful reality.

"Papa was more than a preacher; he was a divine vessel whose encounters transformed lives. Every time I attended his meetings or stepped into his office, something within me shifted. His spiritual mantle birthed a new version of me. Even now, whenever I see his picture, a voice within me still whispers — “That’s my father.”

"Though it’s a painful reality that he is no longer with us in the flesh, I take solace in knowing he has returned to the One whom he served so faithfully. His legacy of faith, love, and divine impartation will continue to live on in countless lives.

"Rest on, Papa Uma Ukpai — a true general of God, a father to many, and a living proof that Heaven still touches the earth through men.❤️😭"

