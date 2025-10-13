Many social media users are mourning the death of popular evangelist, Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, who died at 80

A Nigerian woman on Facebook has shared a life-changing encounter she had with the preacher in 1984

According to the lady, it was Dr Uma Ukpai who led her to Christ when she was a teenager and living in Aba

Many people who admire Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai are mourning his death.

Also, people online are sharing their encounters with him at his crusades, which were highly popular.

One of those who encountered the preacher at one of his crusades is Jennifer Onuoha.

According to Jennifer, she was just a teenager when he attended the late evangelist's crusade in Aba.

Jennifer said it happened in 1984, and credited Uma Ukpai for leading her to Christ.

She said:

"My journey with Christ started with Papa Umah Ukpai in 1984 at former Rex Cinema Hall, Park in Aba, Abia State. A young teenager who just got into secondary school, on our way back from school one of those days, I and my friends heard about his crusade and decided to branch in. I was so thrilled when he began to roar in songs: one of his favourites, "Onu mu juru n'ekele". After his message, an altar call was made, and as he began to pray, I lost consciousness. I couldn't recall what happened cause I saw myself at a very different and opposite my former position (I later understood that I fell under the power of the Holy Ghost)."

Jennifer said her life never remained the same after she gave her life to Christ at the crusade.

She noted:

"My life never became the same again as I have continued to burn for Jesus Christ, despite all my various life challenges. Just last week I told someone that I had an urge to go and visit him via my brother who stays in Uyo."

Nigerians react as Dr Uma Ukpai passes on

Charles Chibuikem Ochulor said:

"My father, greatly beloved, I will miss you temporarily though, till we meet in the City where death comes no nigh. May your memory continue to be a blessing. Good night, Dad."

Elder Oleghibe Moore Kingsley said:

"One of the greatest gospel titans in Pentecostal space has gone to be with the Lord! Who will fill that vacuum?"

Rachel Ofiemo said:

"How I wish he gave me part of his mantle before leaving sef I for dey okay, chai."

SonGrace Prosper said:

"And the question is: Who will take up the mantle to continue from where he stopped? The saints are gradually going."

Adeboye shares how Uma Ukpai inspired him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG had disclosed that Rev. Uma Ukpai, a renowned gospel evangelist, was his source of inspiration when he lost his son.

Adeboye recalled that he spoke with his son on a Sunday night before he was told that he died on Tuesday and he was to preach on Friday.

The RCCG GO said he was to be down with the incident, but he recalled that Ukpai lost two children and he was still serving God strongly.

