Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said that the renowned gospel evangelist, Rev. Uma Ukpai, became his source of inspiration when he was in his "darkest moment" following the death of his son.
The Redeemed Church GO disclosed this while speaking at the International Worship Centre in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Friday, January 10, to celebrate Rev. Uma Ukpai's 80th birthday.
While reflecting on the experience, Pastor Adeboye noted that anyone who really wanted to serve God must be prepared for pleasant and unpleasant things in life.
Adeboye speaks of the darkest moment
According to Adeboye, "the darkest moment" of his life in becoming a Christian was when his son died, and he did not notice. The cleric recalled that his son called him on a Sunday evening and said, ‘Daddy, the weekend programme was extremely successful. Glory be to God, thank you for your prayer support.’
He went further to recall that the next thing he was told about him on the following Tuesday night was that the son who called him on Sunday evening was no more. He said:
“I had to preach on Friday, and one reference point that gave me strength was Uma Ukpai. I know he lost more than one child in a day, yet he did not waver. He kept on serving God. He gave me strength at a time when I needed it most.”
Pastor Adeboye's contribution to Christianity
Adeboye has made immense contributions to Christianity, both in Nigeria and globally. Through his visionary leadership, RCCG has grown from a small church in Lagos to one of the world's largest and most influential Christian denominations.
Pastor Adeboye's teachings, which emphasize the importance of holiness, faith, and obedience to God's word, have inspired millions of people to deepen their relationship with God. His commitment to evangelism and discipleship has also led to the establishment of numerous RCCG parishes and ministries worldwide.
Source: Legit.ng
