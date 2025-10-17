A pastor shared his life-changing encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai in 2017 when he was facing a spiritual attack

He narrated what happened to him when she attended his crusade in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja

What he said about his encounter with the preacher caught people’s attention, as they reacted to his experience

A Nigerian pastor, Jacob Livingtestimony Njoku, remembered his first encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai in 2007 and how it changed his life.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Pastor remembers life-changing encounter with Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, Jacob Livingtestimony Njoku mentioned what happened to him the first time he encountered Uma Ukpai.

He said in his post:

“My Life-Changing Encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai in Gwagwalada. I still remember the day Rev. Uma Ukpai came to Church of God Mission Gwagwalada for one of his powerful crusades. It was 2007 after a very challenging spiritual attack at friend ( Pst. William Salami) house.

"I had heard about Rev. Ukpai's evangelistic meetings and the impact they had on people's lives, but I never imagined the profound effect it would have on me.

"As he entered the venue, the atmosphere was electrified and filled with the aura of God's mighty presence, we struggled to touch the helm of his garment which on successfully doing so in spite of the tight security was slain in the Spirit.

"The preaching was powerful, and Rev. Ukpai's words cut deep into my heart and was challenged to make very deep commitments towards kingdom service from that day onwards.

"The most memorable moment for me was when he mentioned that "there ten persons here under severe attack that their feet will not be able to carry them when I pray" and before the end of that prayer I was slain in the spirit and raised later totally freed.

"That encounter changed my life in ways I never thought possible. It renewed my faith, gave me a new perspective on life, and strengthened my relationship with God.

"I'm grateful for the impact Rev. Uma Ukpai's ministry had on my life, and I continue to draw inspiration from his teachings on a daily basis.Daddy rest on till we see again in glory!!!!!!!"

Reactions trail pastor's encounter with Uma Ukpai

Ven Obasiya Buba said:

"Bless you more grace."

Tosin Adebusoye said:

"Bless you brother."

Sarki Joseph said:

"Glory be to God."

