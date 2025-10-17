A prophetess opened up about the revelation Rev. Uma Ukpai saw about her in 2014 when she attended a program where he was present

She also mentioned what happened when he laid hands on her and her husband during a program

What she said about her encounter with the preacher caught people’s attention, as they mourned him in the comments

A Nigerian prophetess, Blessing Agboli, remembered the revelation that Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai saw about her in 2014.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

A prophetess shares her encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai in 2014. Photo: Mama Blessing, Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Prophetess shares revelation Uma Ukpai gave her

Known on Facebook as Mama Blessing, the prophetess shared what Uma Ukpai told her when he laid hands on her in 2014.

She said in her post:

“DR UMA UKPAI RESTED! In 2014, Dr Uma Ukpai when he came to Victorious Army Ministries while laying hands on I and my husband said that he saw me where I stood alone with Christ with an incredible grace and auction.

“My response to the revelation was, for God to please rest that grace on my husband as I love to build houses which was my business, little did I know that when God speaks He dispatches His Angels to accomplish it.

“Thank you for serving God and His people. I will use your words here and I quote “ Trust God And Spend quality Time With Him” May you rest in eternal peace in Christ.

“You were a grateful man, loved God and full of gratitude to God. We will miss you dearly on this side of life. God bless your family.”

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai dies on October 6, 2025, at 80. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Reaction trail prophetess' encounter with Uma Ukpai

Mary Patrick said:

"May the incredible legacy of Dr. Uma Ukpai continue to inspire us all to trust God and spend quality time with Him. I'm so grateful for the impact he had on your life and the lives of countless others. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched."

Prince Elijah Franklin said:

"Wowww clear revelation of prophetic word to Ma to be aware of the unexpected coming their way but how you'll survived alone by God’s grace. God bless your soul Daddy Ukpai."

Benjamin Lizzy said:

"He may be gone, but his 'auction' of faith will continue to inspire us. Great man of God with incredible grace. May God grant his soul eternal rest."

Kc Mordi said:

"God's own general. Impartation of grace."

In a related story, a lady shared her encounter with the late Uma Ukpai and why she thanked God after his death.

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng