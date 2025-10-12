A Nigerian woman has gone out to protest after finding out that someone has taken possession of her piece of land

The woman, in a TikTok video, showed the foundation and ongoing construction work the person had been doing on it

Among those who saw the property clip were a few people who said the person who built the foundation only wasted money

A Nigerian woman who bought a plot of land in Delta state has cried out after the property was reportedly taken.

In a video that had gone viral, the woman recalled the time she did drainage on the property after she bought it.

The woman says the person also dug borehole on her land. Photo source: @gbemretonia

Source: TikTok

Foundation and borehole on property

She (@gbemretonia) was surprised when she returned to the plot and realised that another person had taken possession of the same land.

The woman showed the foundation and borehole that had been dug on the plot. She claimed it was a depossession act.

The woman shows the construction work on the land. Photo source: @gbemretonia

Source: TikTok

Land issue in Nigeria

Showing she was not leaving the property, she thanked the supposed new owner for giving her a new foundation and borehole.

The woman gave the address of the property as Immigration Estate. Her video showed that construction work was still ongoing when she discovered the repossession.

Many people in her comment section gave her different pieces of advice.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eagle said:

"If person build for ur land, just know say u no get land again ooo."

user2 IGHO ASAGBARA said:

"The guy money don lus."

NISTABLINDS ENTERPRISE said:

"When you for wait till window level you go cast the thing."

Warri supplements stores said:

"That person 9 God use take help u with foundation, e money don loss."

Cashy said:

"This land don go… then go give you another land for back. I’m sorry this is the system we found ourself I can feel your pain God will settle it for you ijn."

No_Cap said:

"Lol omo vdm need to see this ooo, ahhh thank God the person help me to dig foundation mama no gree ooo abeg."

excellenthenry said:

"Leave here and go and file suit Against him or her or you lose your property."

Henry said:

"D best thing go call d person dat did d foundation so u guys can com inter agreement nd tell d seller to return d money if u try go court forget it."

Bosslady AOB said:

"It’s not about shouting alone sis get a good lawyer with your documents intact wishing you the best."

Xkay-ConCepT said:

"Why don't you do registered survey of the land immediately after you buy the land madam. this would have saved you for this mess. i pray you get it back."

Dangote said:

"The person has don foundation for me that one bust my head."

Man's land turns football field

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man's excitement turned to absolute shock when he visited his recently acquired land.

The land, purchased for a huge sum of N2 million, had been transformed into a makeshift football field, complete with many players.

Source: Legit.ng