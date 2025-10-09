A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video of his beautiful girlfriend who accompanied him to a construction site

In the video, he captured the caring lady assisting him to lay blocks and appreciated her genuinely for always caring for him

Social media users who came across the short video on TikTok expressed their amazement over the lady's action

A Nigerian man has gushed over his girlfriend for being an amazing support system since they started dating.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, showed the lady assisting her man on a construction site.

Lady helps boyfriend lay blocks at sure

According to the man, known as @bigbliz1 on TikTok, his girlfriend has a caring nature that he greatly admires.

He shared a clip of her laying blocks while he filmed her, captioning it with:

"One thing I like about her is that she always supports me in every aspect. She is one of a kind."

Reactions as lady helps boyfriend at construction site

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Skinmoney Gold said:

"I swear to God if I have this kind woman in my life I will sell my land to marry her fast I no go wait make the money before I lost God bless me with God woman the one I dey see use my heart play."

@Faithyolk4 said:

"I did pass her self, but he left me for someone who does nothing for him."

@Ifu_Naya reacted:

"Oh chim Unah Dey do a lot for this relationship o."

@m_o_g001 commented:

"As she dey help you with work make sure sey you marry her o."

@Endwell Ezemonye said:

"For how much? To lay one block na 170. Who wan carry woman go site? She go slow work. Besides, must you support you on your job. Let her get her own job and support you with it."

@Ēvïl cät commented:

"Guy date person way go make you dey think rich no be the one way go make you dey think what you have is enough bruh nothing is enough."

@Akachukwu said:

"You don win for first part (love) remaining the second part you will be there brother."

@Symbol of HOPE said:

"Una don carry all the better Babes finish. We just dey suffer for the one wey dey available hand. Dem wan kpai me for my Mama. Breakfast bi werey."

@hhh said:

"I go just lose interest easily. As my girl u shouldn't let me see u every second around me. Trying to prove u support me."

@JOSEPH said:

"I give u work u dy give ur babe make my house fall after 6 months come dem dy worry u."

@chic_accessories01 reacted:

"Hope you never take her for granted or mistreat her because trust me, u no go see another girl oh. We no go do am."

@Mofy commented:

"Sha don’t abandon her for a baddie wey no value you when things get better for you.Make her your baddie."

@userProgressive added:

"Na house wey you dey build for me, you dey use play love abi, no worry, you go call me say material don finish,na dey i go answer you."

Source: Legit.ng