A Nigerian lady who went abroad to work as a nanny succeeded, came back to Nigeria, and became a cement retailer

The lady made a video to show when she was setting up shop and making a foundation for her business place

Many people who have been following her story of hard work in Libya congratulated her for investing her money well

A Nigerian lady who travelled to Libya years ago to seek better opportunities has returned with better financial power.

The lady said she worked as a housemaid (shagala) in the Arab country. She stated that God favoured her and changed her status.

Working in Libya

Showing off the shop she now has in Nigeria from the supposed labour she did in Libya, the lady made a video congratulating herself.

She (@omoayo90) captured the moment her shop's foundation was laid before a container was installed on the space.

Her family members joined her during construction to get water for her labourers. After the foundation was done and the container well-placed, people offloaded some bags of cement into it.

As her bags of cement were arranged in the shop, she filmed the process to show people how proud she is to be a cement retailer.

Selling cement in Nigeria

Many TikTokers congratulated her on the newfound success as she danced and rejoiced in her new shop.

She captioned her video:

"Congratulations to me, from Libya shagala to shop owner. God did it. More sales to my business."

In another clip shot while she was still in Libya, the lady showed how intense her work as a nanny abroad was.

People marvelled at the number of plates she had to clean up.

Lady who worked as housegirl regrets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who relocated to Egypt because of work said she was happy to get on a plane for the very first time. Her happiness soon turned to sorrow when reality hit her hard abroad while she was working as a maid.

The lady (@bellashmurdagirl) who shared her experience on Thursday, March 27, said that her relationship with her female boss turned sour very fast.

