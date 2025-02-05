A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after visiting the empty land he acquired for a whopping N2 million

When he got to the place, he found out that some boys had already turned the land to a field where they play football

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young Nigerian man's excitement turned to absolute shock when he visited his recently acquired land.

The land, purchased for a huge sum of N2 million, had been transformed into a makeshift football field, complete with many players.

Nigerian man buys land for N2 million Photo credit: @clintoncurrency/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man laments as boys turn land to football field

The shocked landowner, who shared his frustration on TikTok under the handle @clintoncurrency, posted a video showing the unexpected transformation and d his land.

In the video, the focused boys were seen playing football without minding what was going on around them.

"I say make I reach my land today, them don turn am to field where them play ball. Land wey I buy N2 million," the man said in the video.

The clip sparked funny reactions in the comments section, with many social media users offering words of sympathy and others finding humour in the situation.

The man's disappointment was evident, however, as he lamented the unexpected outcome of his investment.

Reactions as man displays parcel of land

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@herod_lammy said:

"Did you know by law if they play ball there for a certain year you can’t claim it again it will belong to the community just like my ex."

@BASH_OF_LAGOS reacted:

"You should be happy they’re using as football pitch that would prevent it from growing grasses."

@K.martins said:

"Spiritually it not good it going to be real hard see money to building there coz there mind is being fix to using it for entertainment you need prayer to build it. Same thing happening at my back yard."

@David commented:

"Na b say e go hard for you to build am because everybody go Dey pray make u no get money build am yet."

@Prince Adewale said:

"Thank God for that just let them know you're the owner I promise you nobody else can touch the land without your concept."

@okparaohams said:

"Fence the land !! And still allow them to play the ball!!! The fencing will tell them the space is owned not an open space."

@Eagle commented:

"Person like me I go still do post and put net for them, I go still follow them play ooo buy cold pure water at the end sef put."

@Sparrow Towers added:

"I remember when I was writing my WAEC some years back, some people think I'll fail one or two papers but I surprised them I failed all."

Watch the video below:

Man laments as his land turns to 'river'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after acquiring a piece of land at N2.5 million, a Nigerian man visited the place again and was disappointed by what he saw.

The displeased man took to social media to share a video of the land and lamented that when he bought it during the dry season, it didn't look like a river.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng