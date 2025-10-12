A friend of the late army officer shared an in-depth account of his life, detailing how he began his education in physics before switching to medicine and his decision to join the military after completing his studies

The post revealed aspects of the officer’s journey that were previously unknown to the public, highlighting not only his academic and professional achievements but also the challenges he faced

Many social media users engaged with the post, reacting to the emotional account of the officer’s life, his progression from education to military service, and the tragic circumstances surrounding his passing

A Nigerian man who was a friend to the late Nigerian army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has shared details about how the officer began his education journey and later joined the army, including information that had never been made public before.

This was contained in a post he shared on his Facebook page, a popular social media platform.

Friend of late Lt. Samson Haruna shares tragic post about his life. Photo source: Facebook/Desben Villong Philip

Source: Facebook

Friend of late soldier shares details of his education

The individual revealed the course the late army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, initially studied before switching to another field, and also when he joined the military.

He also spoke about his marriage and the circumstances surrounding his death, all of which he explained in his post.

According to the man, identified as on Facebook, the late army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, started his studies in the Department of Physics before changing his course to Medicine.

He further revealed that Haruna joined the military after completing his education and getting married. However, he noted that the marriage eventually led to his tragic end.

His statement read:

“He started in the Physics department and later changed to Medicine, joined the Army, got married, and now got killed by his wife. Very traumatic! RIP, Dr.”

Friend of late Lt. Samson Haruna posts emotional tribute and life details. Photo source: Facebook/Desben Villong Philip

Source: Facebook

He expressed deep sadness over the incident, describing the death as traumatic and painful, while praying for the late officer to rest in peace.

As he shared the post, many individuals took to the comment section to express their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as friend of late officer shares new post

Ponjul Nimylat said:

"He was so determined to study medicine..... Very jovial fellow, RIP Sam."

Annagu Ikya shared:

"Let's stop calling her his wife, she doesn't deserve that title."

Given Paul wrote:

"Slim women their anger and temper no good at all. RIP Officer."

Happy Jerry stressed:

"But this is so disheartening, A Nurse who is supposed to be full of compassion and also care taker of life , Haba whatever the problem or argument was , taking a life you can’t create ? Haba Haba, may God comfort his family."

Festus Shimel added:

"Kai???? Insurgency no kill am na wife kill am?????Fear who no fear woman."

Eunice Tunje shared:

"Hmmmm I heard both him and the wife are Mwaghavul by tribe ooo May his soul rest in peace."

Danladi Kiben stressed:

"I cannot believe please,what happened with Dr Sam?."

Kyenen Gotodok noted:

"See the wife face like bad luck. It's very simple ai.... Carry yourself go you papa house than setting him on for ai."

Gonap Victor wrote:

"May God rest his soul."

Chris Tat said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Kai, duniya."

Doctor mourns late soldier, recalls his brilliance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dr. Bulus Gyang, a Nigerian doctor who once supervised the late Lieutenant Samson Haruna during his housemanship, poured out his heart in a touching tribute. The doctor recalled how the young officer stood out for his discipline, intelligence, and eagerness to learn, mastering key medical skills within a short time.

He shared how Haruna later called to express gratitude after successfully performing a surgery in a rural hospital, a moment that made him proud as a mentor. Dr. Gyang said he never imagined that the promising soldier’s life and career would be cut short so suddenly, describing his death as a painful loss to both the medical and military communities.

