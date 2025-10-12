A Nigerian doctor who once supervised the late army officer during his housemanship took to social media to express deep grief, recalling how the young soldier learned quickly, showed great dedication, and displayed remarkable discipline that made him stand out

The doctor reflected on their time together in the hospital, remembering how the late officer eagerly absorbed every skill taught in obstetrics and gynaecology, and how proud he felt

He lamented the cruel nature of death that snatched away such a promising and committed young man, stating that his passing left a deep void in the hearts of his colleagues

A Nigerian doctor who was a colleague of the late soldier, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has shared never-before-seen details about their encounter and moments after his death was announced.

The individual, identified as Dr. Bulus Gyang, took to his social media page to mourn the passing of Lt. Samson Haruna.

Nigerian doctor mourns late army officer

This comes after reports revealed that the Nigerian Army officer, Lt. Haruna Samson, died from injuries sustained after his wife allegedly set him ablaze.

While the matter is still under investigation by the army and a final conclusion is yet to be made, Dr. Bulus Gyang expressed deep grief as he paid tribute to his late colleague.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Bulus Gyang mentioned that he is still struggling to believe the tragic news about his friend and former colleague, Lt. Samson Haruna.

He reminisced about the time they shared together and how quickly Haruna learned vital medical skills while under his supervision during his housemanship.

His statement:

“Oh my God!!! I'm still processing if this is actually true. Dr. Haruna, your death came to me as a surprise and I'm still in shock. I recall you spent three (3) months with us in the department and learned the skills so fast. I never had one reason to query you.

"Your housemanship under me was truly encouraging. I cherished your dedication, and I was very confident you’d do well in your future career as a medical doctor and also as a military officer.”

He went on to recall one of their last conversations after Haruna completed his program.

“I recall you calling me after we signed you out, telling me how you performed a caesarean section in a village at Ganawuri in Riyom LGA. You were so excited and thankful for the training you received in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. I also remember you messaging me about your marriage preparations.”

Dr. Gyang lamented how death had cut short a bright and promising future.

“My dear brother and junior colleague, your death has cut short that brighter future ahead of you. Oh death! You are so wicked because we have just lost a promising chap in the medical profession.”

He concluded by expressing sorrow over the loss and praying for comfort for all affected.

"I weep for the evil called death that caused this misfortune to us, your immediate family, your community, the state, and the country at large. We shall forever remember the good but short legacy you left on earth. May God comfort us all. Adieu, Dr. Samson Haruna.”

As his emotional post made its way online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to express their condolences and share their thoughts.

Reactions as doctor mourns late soldier

Samuel Memorah noted:

"Make Una stay they shout, cover your homes with the blood of Jesus. Evil eyes were casted fro the beautiful wedding to the marriage itself."

Great Tobi added:

"May his soul rest in peace I know him ooo I once work for him."

Godia Andrew wrote:

"Chief, there is a different version of this story, the lady is the victim, she has been exonerated."

Margaret Dawang said:

"Ooh my God,an educated young promising chap, God please comfort his parents and family, may his soul rest in peace."

Yakubu pam noted:

"You played a part in his wedding preparation not knowing it was his death sentence preparation."

Very unfortunate stressed:

"May his soul rest in peace with the Lord."

David Jang shared:

"The narrative going round has been proven to be false rather it was the lady that was abused domestically and the fire was an accident cause by him. He is alive and recovering."

Juliet Ibrahim added:

"I don't know the actual reason for the wife going to the extent of murdering her husband a few months after their wedding. Her reasons can never be justified.. I pity her foolishness.'

Emmanuel Davou noted:

"This is so barbaric! I saw this surfaced online and was just trying to imagine the reality behind it. Little did I know that the victim is a person not far from us here on the Plateau. May the Lord comfort the family and carry out his vengeance. This is too hard to be comforted. It's well with the righteous. May the Lord keep us far away from such angels of dead in human form."

Reuben Ibrahim wrote:

"Hmmmm... Honestly if what is making around is true then she should serve the capital punishment because this lady has just set up a pattern and has become a model for evil generations. THIS EVIL MUST BE FLUSHED OUT OF THE SOCIETY. May God comfort the family and friends in Jesus Name. Condolences Doc."

Richard Egbita said:

"This is indeed a sad day, my brother. Let's keep Dr Haruna's family in our prayers during this difficult time. May God give them the strength to bear this loss."

