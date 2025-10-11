A Nigerian businesswoman shared an emotional video online where she cried bitterly after discovering that her staff had diverted more than ₦10 million from her business to their own accounts

She explained that she had always trusted her workers completely, allowing them into her home, feeding them, and even giving them gifts during the year, but they still betrayed he

The woman revealed that the case has been reported to the police and that her staff are now being questioned as she goes through their phones and office CCTV footage to understand how it all happened

A businesswoman burst into tears as her staff squandered over ₦10 million of her money from goods. She explained how she caught them in the video she shared online.

The businesswoman, crying bitterly, lamented the situation, adding that she never expected such betrayal despite how well she treated them.

Woman laments as staff squander ₦10 million

She mentioned that she doesn’t owe salaries and, most times, pays them even before the end of the month.

She also revealed that she gave them freedom and treated them like family, allowing them to visit her house, eat, and even sleep there, only for them to repay her with deceit.

According to her, in a post shared on her page, @hannabelfertility via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she explained that the amount her staff took from her business was over ₦10 million, describing it as deeply painful as she broke down in tears.

The TikTok post shows the woman breaking down as she narrates the entire incident.

"As we speak now, they’re all in the police station answering questions. I don’t know where to start from. I had to seize all their phones. Let me even go through them and see what has been happening."

"I know a lot of people will come out to question me. I have a CCTV camera in my office."

"A lot of things have been going on in my office. I’ve been managing my staff with one mind, not knowing they were robbing me behind my back."

"They want to run me down."

"Please, I’m begging you people. I don’t know what else to do again."

"₦10 million so far, that’s what I’ve checked and seen that they’ve squandered from my business despite the fact that I don’t owe salary."

"I pay even before the end of the month sometimes. At the end of the year, I know what I give my staff money, items, and clothes. I took them like my sisters and family. They came to my house, slept there, ate there and yet they did this to me."

She added that they are now at the police station answering questions.

As her video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as staff steal ₦10m from businesswoman

seseamo stressed:

"I just have 1 question to ask! How exactly do you guys set camera to cry?"

ajikaz01 noted:

"Lol I lost 18m last month just with theft this guys bring car every night to load out from my factory."

divaadonrned said:

"My staff was doing promo for my business when me when get the business nor fit try am."

4shup.com noted:

"You have cctv do you view it? Or you just install it for design."

OfficialMmk shared:

"Madam you are overdoing it. You have been too kind and now they’ve taken it for weakness. You don’t owe your staff clothes or comfort beyond the job. What you owe them is structure. Build systems that command respect. When your system is firm they ll stop stealing not because they fear you, but because they fear the system."

Operadfirst backuppage stressed:

"Have worked at 3 companies here in Lagos when I founded out what they do to the companies Omoh I left Immediately I got employed I saw the way they steal from the company if you didn’t join them they will find a way to implicate you And to my surprise one of them told me if you try to expose us boss will never believe you I just ran away for my life coz my mom also do business I knew what it takes."

MoClassy wrote:

"So sorry for your loss, your staff is a staff not a friend or family member so don't treat them like one, treat them like staff, I'm not saying you should not be nice to them, let there be boundaries. this is very important apart from CCTV, if your business is making 1M and above, always audit the business account Monthly, this will help you know if your staffs are stealing and will put fear in their mind to desist from Stealing. pls take heart."

Diamond noted:

"Took them as sisters and family? You Dey whine?? If you don’t take stocks every 2weeks or monthly they will continue to steal and liquidate you. Get workers to do stock taking. If your business is big get an auditor let them do their job monthly. Most workers are dubious but you must pay attention to your business.."

Amakaofgrace shared:

"Sis take it easy, I understand what you’re going through,I have been there, it hurts when u treat your staffs nicely and they betray you like this, it hurts a lot, GOD Almighty will restore unto you whatever u lost!"

JEWELRY WHOLESALER IN SURULERE said:

"It’s important for small businesses to use just one WhatsApp ! Link to different phones, that way you have access to the WhatsApp you can always dash in…….having different WhatsApp number assigned to different staff is a disaster honestly."

