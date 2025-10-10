A lady has reacted on social media after losing an international job on the grounds of her nationality

According to the lady, she had thought that she had finally got an international job, but a question thrown at her during the interview proved costly

She expressed disappointment at not being considered for the job, not because of her qualifications, but as a result of where she came from

A Nigerian lady has disclosed online that she lost an international job because of her nationality.

The lady expressed disappointment as she had thought that she would land the foreign role.

According to her, she was asked about her nationality during the interview and after she told them she is Nigerian, they never got back to her.

Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"POV: You thought you finally got an international job (cruise ship) and during the interview the HR asked you that question,

"What nationality are you?"

She expressed optimism that things would get better in the future.

"It will only take time but we will rewrite the history.

"Nigeria seafarers."

She further stated her displeasure about not being considered, despite being qualified.

"And after the interview I never get any response, not because I am not qualified but because of my nationality."

The lady identifies as a seafarer, someone who works aboard a marine vessel.

People react to seafarer's experience

CHIZZY EMPIRE said:

"It’s so painful. I can relate."

Mz_Rose said:

"Keep going, you will get there."

Vogue_By_Oreva✂️✂️ said:

"I’ve been applying and getting rejection mails because of the visa restrictions 😭😭😭 I’m tired."

Sucre 🫦 said:

"I feel like we always know the moment when we would not get the job."

Irregular_T said:

"The name Nigeria itself needs to be changed😭 it now harbors a lot of negativity even if some of the news about the country are clear propagandas online,We need to change our attitudes as Nigerians collectively, both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria."

Miracle Ekure said:

"It’s so frustrating honestly! Once you mention your region, that’s it."

KARA said:

"Same thing here in Ghana. ones you tell them you're a Nigerian, they won't call you back, or accept you to work for them. it's so disheartening. but we are changing the narrative."

Effanga EMMANUEL ❤️ said:

"I’m looking for cadet ship, I have my complete papers."

