A young man has expressed sadness after losing a foreign job, which came with a $5k (N7.3 million) salary

The Nigerian youth narrated how he got to the interview stage but lost out after mentioning his nationality

While blaming internet fraudsters, widely known as 'yahoo boys' in Nigeria, for his predicament, he gave himself a 90-day target

A young man, known on TikTok as Mayowa Musa, has narrated how he lost an international job worth $5k (approximately N7.3 million) after mentioning that he is Nigerian.

He blamed his job loss on the actions of internet fraudsters, popularly known in Nigeria as 'yahoo boys.'

How young man lost $5k job opportunity

In a TikTok post, Mayowa said he saw the job opportunity online and applied for it.

He was selected for an interview, which he claimed was going well until he stated that he is from Nigeria.

Mayowa claimed that his interviewer immediately ended the interview when he mentioned his nationality and promised to get back to him later.

He would later receive a rejection email. Mayowa said:

"...Last week, I was scrolling on my phone. I saw a job opening and I applied for it and fortunately, I was selected for an interview.

"It was all going well until they asked the country I am from and I told him Nigeria and he abruptly stopped the interview.

"And he told me he will get back to me. It has a 5,000 dollars salary when gotten. I didn't hear anything from him until last week I got an email that started with unfortunately and I knew I lost the job already..."

He vowed to devote the last 90 days of the year to aggressively job-hunting and hopefully land a good role.

Reactions trail young man's job loss

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's experience below:

One-man Fund said:

"Document every part pls, we could hunt together."

SOLOBLVKTHALYRICIST said:

"Double your hustle, no excuses for failure, regardless of yahoo or no Yahoo there will always be reasons, just be smarter and learn to adapt."

life_of_zuko09 said:

"You lost 5k lemao money you get get you say you loose am."

The Rulers said:

"Which one be 500$ again? How una dey see those kind jobs first."

Hughie Lorraine said:

"How know how much be 5thousand dollars wey you Dey talk Abi 5thousand naira."

viruz said:

"Bro no dey say u come from Nigeria if not u no go see work."

𝓘𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓱𝓲𝓶 🥹❤️🥀said:

"You lost 5k$ way you suppose use start something."

leavemealone said:

"Ogaaa don’t say yahoo boys, the job opening may not be available from Nigeria country or even African countries, they’re jobs like that."

