A Nigerian man has cried out after he was rejected from a supposed foreign gig due to his nationality

The video editor had messaged a "white lady" on X, indicating interest in a job opportunity she had shared

He released his chat with the "white lady", showing how she reacted after he said he is from Nigeria

A Young man, Ayomide, has decried the stigma on Nigerians in the foreign job market after his recent experience.

"I hate that I am Nigerian to some extent," Ayomide wrote on X and posted his chat with a "white lady" who was recruiting a video editor.

In the chat, Ayomide had messaged the "lady" named Rebecca Carr, expressing his desire to be part of her creative team.

The video editor sent Rebecca his portfolio. However, she asked Ayomide his age and where he hails from and blocked him after he is from Nigeria.

Ayomide added in the comment section that it is not the first time such has happened.

"Guy this is not the first, second or even fifth time."

His post blew up on X. Some netizens opined that Rebecca Carr might be a fake account run by a scammer, arguing that the job offer on her wall was too good to be true.

Mixed reactions trail Ayomide's rejection

@Silva_ojonimi said:

"I was blocked too because I met a real white woman and I told her I was Nigerian 💔💔💔💔."

@Mayordavid_9 said:

"It's people like you and captions like this that make them see Nigerians as sh.it.

"You hate being Nigerian because a scammer blocked you, you have inferiority complex."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Broooo,like I dey face am almost everyday. Foreign accounts will dm for gigs. Once I tell them I’m from Nigeria they’ll never reply again. Meanwhile my Ghanaian friends are doing this same job.

"It’s so sad and annoying tbh💔 I pray it gets better someday 🙏🏻."

@Sleekchick22 said:

"Don’t feel bad mate. Yours will come and that too with ease 🤍."

@myster700 said:

"Funny enough he/she might also be nigerian who was trying to scam you."

@Zamosings said:

"You should probably start by using your real picture as your dp, your bio too could use a little professional touch if you’re really going to be meeting people for jobs online. It’s a wild place here and everyone is paranoid, ish 🐈‍⬛."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lost a job opportunity for smiling too much.

Lady loses new job over network issue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had lost a new job due to a network issue.

The lady's friend had shared the heartbreaking story in response to a post about Nigeria's national grid collapse.

Sharing his concerns on X, PeterROCK revealed that his friend had fallen victim to a bad network shortcut after her employment. Her new job was terminated abruptly due to her inability to work efficiently during a rainstorm, which disrupted network services.

