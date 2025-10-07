"I Came in Here to Pee": Nigerian Lady in UK Cries out in Video after She Was Locked in Toilet
- A UK-based Nigerian lady entered a restroom to pee, only to find out when she was done with her business that it had been locked
- She made a funny video of her experience, capturing her time in the restroom while she waited for help to come
- According to her, the train station restroom was supposed to be open by 7:00am, but she entered earlier
A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has recounted how she ended up being locked in a UK restroom.
The UK resident had used the train station restroom to pee, only to be locked in by one of the cleaners who did not realise that someone was inside.
How lady got locked in UK toilet
The lady, @nimmyscontents, noted that the train station restroom was meant to be open by 7:00am, but she used it earlier and then got locked in.
She made a video of her experience. The words overlaid on her video, which she posted on TikTok, read:
"The train station restroom was supposed to be opened by 7am but I got in earlier and was locked in there by one of the cleaners who didn't know I was there."
In the clip, the lady called out for help while filming inside the restroom.
"I came in here to pee and now the door is locked. I don't even know how I am going to go out. Like, how will I go out?" she lamented.
She further worried about the possibility of catching her train.
"Oh, my God! And my train is 6:29 and this is 6:23...And there is no other way out..."
Eventually, help came for her as the restroom was opened, much to her relief.
Watch her video below:
Lady's toilet experience generates reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:
Anne with an E said:
"Call the police."
Alexander ✨️ said:
"Are you still inside make i come rescue you?"
Timmy said:
"You go explain tire🤣🤣🤣 how far about our soul mate."
Sadiq Afolasade Asabi said:
"😁😁😁😁😁I be ro ba sun pele my dear."
alakoya oladele said:
"Sleep there ooo."
Houzofsurpriseandevents said:
"🤣🤣🤣U still Dey speak English, na there u go sleep."
amsoyoe said:
"It's definitely a content, if not you won't be laughing and giggling in there. Getting time to make a video."
Rats_on_Roids said:
"Maybe instead of banging on the door ,I will make a Tiktok video 😂. well at least you have water."
