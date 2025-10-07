A UK-based Nigerian lady entered a restroom to pee, only to find out when she was done with her business that it had been locked

She made a funny video of her experience, capturing her time in the restroom while she waited for help to come

According to her, the train station restroom was supposed to be open by 7:00am, but she entered earlier

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has recounted how she ended up being locked in a UK restroom.

The UK resident had used the train station restroom to pee, only to be locked in by one of the cleaners who did not realise that someone was inside.

A Nigerian lady in the UK gets locked in the toilet. Photo Credit: @nimmyscontents

Source: TikTok

How lady got locked in UK toilet

The lady, @nimmyscontents, noted that the train station restroom was meant to be open by 7:00am, but she used it earlier and then got locked in.

She made a video of her experience. The words overlaid on her video, which she posted on TikTok, read:

"The train station restroom was supposed to be opened by 7am but I got in earlier and was locked in there by one of the cleaners who didn't know I was there."

In the clip, the lady called out for help while filming inside the restroom.

"I came in here to pee and now the door is locked. I don't even know how I am going to go out. Like, how will I go out?" she lamented.

She further worried about the possibility of catching her train.

"Oh, my God! And my train is 6:29 and this is 6:23...And there is no other way out..."

Eventually, help came for her as the restroom was opened, much to her relief.

A Nigerian lady in the UK laments being locked in the toilet. Photo Credit: @nimmyscontents

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's toilet experience generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Anne with an E said:

"Call the police."

Alexander ✨️ said:

"Are you still inside make i come rescue you?"

Timmy said:

"You go explain tire🤣🤣🤣 how far about our soul mate."

Sadiq Afolasade Asabi said:

"😁😁😁😁😁I be ro ba sun pele my dear."

alakoya oladele said:

"Sleep there ooo."

Houzofsurpriseandevents said:

"🤣🤣🤣U still Dey speak English, na there u go sleep."

amsoyoe said:

"It's definitely a content, if not you won't be laughing and giggling in there. Getting time to make a video."

Rats_on_Roids said:

"Maybe instead of banging on the door ,I will make a Tiktok video 😂. well at least you have water."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had narrated how she had a job interview in the UK inside a toilet.

Lady who relocated to UK shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK had shared her 'bitter' experience online.

According to her, she thought it would be a jolly life abroad. She added that shortly after getting to the UK, her skin broke out from pressure.

The lady compared the living costs abroad with staying in Nigeria. Converting her spending to naira, she said she would never have spent so much on food if she were back home. She said she could eat different delicacies while in Nigeria, something she could not try in Manchester, UK.

Source: Legit.ng