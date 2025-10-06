A woman has publicly shared her awkward job interview experience, particularly what she said when she became nervous

While facing the panel, she nervously said, 'I greet you all in the name of Jesus,' and shared the outcome of the interview

Her post caught the attention of thousands of internet users who shared their thoughts on what happened

A woman, @jkween.c4, has caused a commotion online by narrating an awkward job interview experience she had.

During the interview, she became nervous while facing the panel and said to them, 'I greet you all in the name of Jesus.'

A lady recounts her awkward job interview experience. Photo Credit: @jkween.c4

Source: TikTok

She posted on TikTok:

"POV: Life didn't end when I got nervous during an interview and ended up saying 'I greet you all in the name of Jesus' in front of a full panel."

People reacted to her nervous utterance during the interview. When asked if she later got the job, the lady said she did.

A woman recounts how she got nervous during her job interview. Photo Credit: @jkween.c4

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to woman's interview experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's interview experience below

mrsfly🥰 said:

"Trust me, it was not a mistake, His presence needed to be invited to overcome every evil that was cast to disturb fellow opponents, so you were breaking that barrier and for those who took offence, God’s light will overshadow them."

Angelic Angie said:

"They gave me a job but I kept saying Amen on a phone call instead of okay 🙏🙏 no wonder I'm functioning in excellence."

nkhola said:

"I remember making a presentation at work.. When ever I took a pause I would say hallelujah.. And it was not intentional."

user4453430513677 said:

"I once quote verses on the interview trying to mention Acts governing Assets Management.

"They all started to laughed and asking funny questions like "we are sure you are fasting right mow or past by the church for your Pastor to lay hands on you"?.

"And guess what, I got the job. God is good."

MB Boale said:

"I prayed in the interview room while waiting when I say amen I found the interviewer sitting and instead we started talking about general things. I signed the contract sameday."

Anna said:

"When you enter in the company say in the name of Jesus I want work here, and do the same when the ask a question say in the name of Jesus I will answer this question very well and start to speak. I’m working because of that someone said I must do it, that name is very powerful and will give you a strength."

Lindiwe Dlamini said:

"I remember when I was called for an interview n when I arrived there I asked them to pray first, they allowed me n they also joined we prayed together only to find that all of them were Christians, I got the job without being questioned anything."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who wore a suit for a toilet job interview in the UK had shared what happened.

How lady had job interview inside toilet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how she had her job interview inside a toilet in the UK.

She shared her story on TikTok while encouraging netizens to disclose the most unhinged, desperate and insane thing that they have ever done to get a job in the UK.

She said that the company with which she had the toilet interview had the license to sponsor a worker, and she was hoping to secure a visa at the time.

Source: Legit.ng