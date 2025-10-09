A Nigerian lady went viral after attending a wedding where she received a large amount of money and numerous souvenirs, which she packed into a big bag and showed off online

A Nigerian lady grabs attention as she shows off the numerous souvenirs she received after attending a wedding and the large amount of money she was sprayed at the event.

She showed a big bag that she used to pack all the souvenirs she received at the wedding and went ahead to flaunt them online.

According to a post she made available on her page, @caringdebscakes via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned that she attended a wedding and was heavily sprayed.

As the video plays, she dragged out a big bag and began to reveal the contents inside, showing what she was given at the event as souvenirs.

She showed baskets, pillows, and several other packages.

She added a caption to better explain the video, which read:

"You attended a Yoruba wedding in Lagos."

The TikTok video continues, and she shows several other gifts, including a box that contains a unique present. She added a description to the video:

"Souvenirs at this event choke. Yoruba parties always for the go."

As the video made its way online, many individuals who came across it took to the comment page to react.

Reactions as lady flaunts wedding gifts

Cakes&SuprisesinBenincity said:

"Money join d souvenir too?"

D’REAL General Merchandise shared:

"You attended a rich Yoruba party .. no be the one wey dem Dey share WAW And GOOD MAMA soap."

Opizzy stressed:

"Bring am closer I no see anything."

Adejoke shared:

"Pls I love ur style,can u send me the picture or video..it ur dress i was actually looking at."

Akama Uyoyouoghene peace noted:

"I highly recommend rich Yoruba party… them dey even share gas cylinder, them no small o."

lorreta lorrels noted:

"So Na plate and hotter they rapper inside that box was even think is a big thing thou."

BEST PALMOIL IN LAGOS mentioned:

"I attended a Yoruba housewarming parties, we were given gift price range of 1500 worth per gifts, to my biggest surprise someone used Kings oil cartoon to package small size sugar people thought she was sharing kings oil not knowing it’s sugar."

Iqi shared:

"Haaaa I attended too o, I no see money o."

BUSOLA732 added:

"I’m always surprised when I see people getting this plenty gifts as souvenirs because he Dey baffles me gannnnn, even when I buy aso ebi of 90k they no Dey share anything reach like this."

Feels Presson’s & More said:

"Girl!!!! I need to come with you next time."

dnuelscatering98 wrote:

"Na Yoruba rich people oo."

Firdause stressed:

"How did you carry all these out fes."

Nancyyy noted:

"Nah this type of wedding sweet pillow nd the bedsheet to renovate ur room don Dey ground."

Amazing mom wrote:

"This kind big bag I hope u no carry the couple come house."

balessuppliersinlagos shared:

"Are you sure they brought all this to your table or you hustle for it ?"

Nneomality said:

"I am surprised no cooking gas inside."

