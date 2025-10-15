Amanda, Davido's baby mama, has shared what happened after she paid a Nigerian beauty vendor

The mother of one revealed in her post that she had been communicating with the vendor before July

Fans showed their support for her post, although a few noted that the vendor had delivered when they placed orders

Hailey Adeleke's mother, Amanda, has called out a Nigerian beauty vendor who allegedly cheated her out of her hard-earned money.

In an online post, Amanda demanded her money back, stating that while the amount might be small, she was not going to let it go.

According to her, she had been communicating with Omailcha Skin Care since July before deciding to pay for some products.

Fans react to Davido’s 2nd baby mama's post about skin care vendor. Photo credit@realhaileyadeleke

Amanda mentioned that she should have let the money go, but felt the need to expose Omailcha Skin Care as a scam and a liar.

The mother of the little girl, who recently celebrated her father’s wedding, shared the items she paid for, including baby oil, black soaps, and body butter. She emphasized that it’s not right to play with people’s time and money.

Amanda Shares More About Skin Care Vendor

In her post, Hailey Adeleke's mother, Amanda stated that the boss of Omailcha Skin Care had stopped responding to her messages from her Senegalese number.

However, when she tried to contact the vendor using her American number, she received a response, with the businesswoman thinking it was from a new customer.

Fans defend Davido’s 2nd baby mama, Amanda. Photo credit@realhaileyadeleke

Amanda also revealed that the vendor claimed to have sent the products, but she had no tracking number, payment receipt, or order number.

She accused the beauty care vendor of posting fake orders to attract customers, only to allegedly ghost them afterward.

This isn't the first time a vendor has been called out online for the quality of products they sell. A few years ago, actress Yetunde Bakare dragged hair vendors selling fake bone-straight hair at inflated prices.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Amanda's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:



@__omotee__ stated:

"I have bought some set of black soap and oils from her before and she delivers it to me without stress. I think maybe there is a mixed up somewhere."



@laladontsnooze reacted:

"Since July!!! Drag them by the part."

@jacintabae779 commented:

"Amanda is unproblematic. For her to do this then she must have been really really patient enough."

@beccaszn wrote:

"For Amanda to do this! She really have been patient way too long! You can never see her in any online drama."



@jacintabae779 stated:

