Breaking: Reactions as Tinubu Announces Fresh Appointment
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Kunle Elebute, a renowned chartered accountant and financial management consultant, as the chair of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.
This was disclosed in a statement by the presidency on Thursday, June 18, adding that his appointment, adding that his appointment was meant to strengthen corporate governance, deepen accountability and transparency, as well as enhance the confidence of investors within the financial reporting ecosystem of Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng