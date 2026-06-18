President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Kunle Elebute, a renowned chartered accountant and financial management consultant, as the chair of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the presidency on Thursday, June 18, adding that his appointment, adding that his appointment was meant to strengthen corporate governance, deepen accountability and transparency, as well as enhance the confidence of investors within the financial reporting ecosystem of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Kunle Elebute as chairman of FRCN Photo Credit: FRCN

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng