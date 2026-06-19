A young Ghanaian lawyer reportedly collapsed while celebrating the Black Stars' dramatic victory over Panama

Medical personnel battled for about 45 minutes to save her life after she was rushed to hospital

Health experts have urged Africans not to ignore routine medical checks following the heartbreaking incident

What was meant to be a memorable night for Ghanaian football fans turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after a 26-year-old lawyer reportedly died while celebrating the Black Stars' dramatic victory over Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The death of Sara Araba Tettey has sent shockwaves across Ghana's legal community, with colleagues, former classmates and friends mourning the loss of a young professional many described as bright and promising.

Sara Araba Tettey posing for her call to bar photo shoot in October 2025. Photo by @araba_xxx

Source: Twitter

According to eye witness accounts relayed to Joy News, the late lawyer was watching the Group L encounter with friends at Standard Hostel in Bomso, near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), when the incident occurred.

The Black Stars had secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage-time winner, sparking scenes of jubilation among supporters.

However, celebrations took a tragic turn shortly afterwards.

Young lawyer collapsed during celebrations

Sara Araba Tettey, affectionately known among friends as Araba Tettey, was said to have suddenly collapsed amid the excitement that followed Ghana's victory.

She still posted on her X page after the goal, professing her love for the team, in what will unknowingly be her last public communication to the world, she said:

When she collapsed afterwards, people around her quickly rushed her to the KNUST Hospital, popularly known as Tech Hospital.

Pure FM Ghana added that medical personnel fought to save her life, administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for approximately 45 minutes.

Despite their efforts, she was later pronounced dead.

Her remains have since been deposited at the KNUST Medical School mortuary as the family prepares for further arrangements.

The tragedy has left many within the KNUST Law Faculty community devastated.

Tettey was a graduate of the institution and had only recently begun her legal career after being called to the Ghana Bar in October 2025.

She was working with O & A Legal Consult before her untimely death.

Many colleagues and friends have described her passing as the loss of a brilliant legal mind with a promising future.

Family insists there was no known medical condition

According to members of her family via Ask GH, the 26-year-old had no known underlying health condition.

They believe she suffered cardiac arrest brought on by extreme emotional excitement during the celebrations following Ghana's victory.

However, some medical professionals have cautioned that hidden cardiovascular conditions often go undetected for years.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng after the incident, Accra-based health expert Jasmine Mon suggested that an undiscovered medical issue may have been involved.

Before sharing her views, Mon explained that many Ghanaians tend to associate underlying conditions only with common illnesses such as hypertension.

She stressed that certain heart-related problems may remain unnoticed unless people undergo specialised examinations.

In her words:

"That's what her family says but people in Ghana think an underlying condition is hypertension or those common common issues. I'm almost 100% sure she had an underlying condition that was undetected."

Mon further explained that some heart abnormalities only become visible after detailed investigations such as electrocardiograms.

She added:

"A lot of these heart disease you won't know till you specifically look for them. They usually do ECG and other test to figure these things out. My grandmom had an enlarged aorta and we didn't find out till she was 75 but when she was a kid she will faint after crying hard."

The health expert lamented what she described as widespread complacency regarding medical check-ups.

According to her, many people underestimate the importance of routine examinations until it becomes too late.

She said:

"People here really take health for granted."

Mon also admitted that experiences around her have made her more cautious about her own health.

She stated:

"Yeah. So now any small thing I take caution. It's not a waste of time to go to the hospital and investigate what's wrong with you. You can't just die from only excitement without any health condition. People ran marathons and are alive."

Promising career cut short

Sara Araba Tettey's celebrating her birthday on May 23, 2026. Photo by @araba_xxx

Source: Twitter

The late Tettey had only recently entered the legal profession after completing her studies and being called to the Bar last year.

Friends and colleagues have continued to pay tribute to her, remembering her as a hardworking and cheerful individual who had a bright future ahead of her.

Her sudden death has reignited conversations in Ghana about the importance of regular health screenings and early diagnosis of hidden heart conditions.

The tragic incident, for many, serves as a painful reminder that underlying illnesses may remain unnoticed until a severe episode occurs.

Several users on X paid tribute to the late lawyer, with many expressing shock and urging football fans to prioritise their health during emotionally charged matches.

@GuyMr10 wrote: "Life can be cruel."

@SomyEva expressed sadness over the incident, urging people to pay attention to their health.

She wrote: "This is so sad. Please take care of your health, guys. Rest well."

@suleiman7s paid an emotional tribute to Araba, lamenting that she did not witness the celebrations after the final whistle.

He wrote: "She didn’t even get to see the final whistle celebrations. Araba, you died doing what made you happiest. That says everything about the beautiful soul you were. May angels welcome you with open arms."

@AmgDeedat offered prayers for the deceased, writing: "Rest in peace. May God give you the view to watch Ghana’s next match."

@AFC_Beeb reacted to the tragedy, saying: "This is tragic. May your soul rest in peace."

@ernestmac54 reflected on the unpredictability of life, writing: "Rest in peace, mate. What a life this is."

@TBT_Red_teamer expressed shock at the news, saying: "Oh my God, Araba, we were all supposed to rejoice in this victory together."

@mwema20 described her as someone who passed away in happiness. He wrote: "You died a happy soul. RIP."

@_mrahenkorah reacted with disbelief, posting: "Oh no, death. RIP."

@Mr_Moh12 offered a sobering reflection, writing: "May we not celebrate the cause of our death."

@Hey_Apple3601 advised football fans to remain calm while watching matches. He wrote: "People should calm their nerves over football matters."

@sharkflips_sol said the incident reinforced why he no longer watches football, adding: "This is why I stopped watching football. It kills. RIP, baby girl."

Ghana equal Nigeria's World Cup record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana's dramatic victory over Panama saw the Black Stars draw level with Nigeria as the African country with the most World Cup wins.

The four-time African champions now have six victories in 16 World Cup matches, matching the Super Eagles' tally of six wins achieved across 21 games.

Source: Legit.ng