A lady has reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, sharing one thing she didn’t like about the funeral process

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to one of the videos, the lady explained why she didn’t like how burials are done in Abia State

A Nigerian lady shared what she didn’t like about burials in Abia while reacting to that of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Lady posts what she didn't like about Abia funeral culture. Photo: @estherannuduma, @alexxekubo

Source: Twitter

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keeping and burial on 17th and 18th of June.

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Lady shares observations

Identified as @estherannuduma on X, the lady said she didn't like how burials were done in Abia because the body had to be taken to the compounds of the deceased's relatives before the burial.

Reacting to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, she said:

"But honestly, this is why I don’t like the way burial is done in Abia State. You have to take the body to every Ezi that the person is related to and open the ambulance. Then you walk with the pictures until they get to the person’s Ezi.

"The entire process is painful to watch. Even if you’ve come to terms with the fact that the person is gone, the process will break you all over again."

In the comments, she stated that it was a traditional activity.

See her X post below:

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Reactions trail lady's observation

@2kingmekzy said:

"I disagree, this is not the way it's done.. From your name I believe you're from ohafia, they only take the body to deceased fathers ezi(compound )before lying in state at his residence, if the deceased don't have a house then the lying in state will be at his father's house."

@Whatever__247 said:

"What is the benefit of this to the family abeg?"

@favour37890 said:

"That’s how it’s done in arochukwu."

@roca0212 said:

"That’s how it’s done in mbaise too. I remember us making some stops during my mum’s burial."

@gummybear11_ said:

"They do it in Anambra state too It’s like “last visit”

@FestusOgechi2 said:

"Arochukwu not the entire Abia."

A lady drew people’s attention to what she noticed about a clip from Alexx Ekubo’s burial. Photo: @estherannuduma, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng