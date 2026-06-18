A young woman who watched a video of Alex Ekubo’s burial took to her media page to raise an alarm and share her observation

In the viral video, the lady mentioned what she saw a man who wore a black suit do when he got close to the casket of the late actor

The individual also shared a video to prove her statement, as it showed the moment the man touched the casket while wearing a ring

A Nigerian lady has drawn the attention of people to what a man who wore a black suit and had a ring on his finger did before touching the casket of late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

The lady shared a video in the comments of the post to back up her claims, which shows the moment a man in black touched the casket.

Lady posts video of man touching Alex Ekubo’s coffin, raises concern online. Photo Source: Facebook/Ruth Okorie Orji, Instagram/alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx: Lady speaks about man in suit

At the beginning of her Facebook post, Ruth Okorie Orji mentioned the alleged thing the man in black did.

According to her, the man who was in a black suit looked left, right, front, and back before finally touching the casket that contained the body of Alexx Ekubo during his burial.

Her statement also shows that she believes that the man in black touched the casket of Alexx Ekubo with his ring.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady shares strange observation

She said:

“It is very unwìse for this man in black suit to look left, right, front and back then touch the coffin of Late Alex Ekubo with his ring.”

Lady raises alarm after spotting man in black at Alex Ekubo’s burial, shares video. Photo Source: Facebook/Ruth Okorie Orji

Source: Facebook

To back up the statement she made based on what she saw in the video, the young lady shared the exact video on her page, which shows the action of the man in a black suit.

The post read:

“Let me not talk too much, I’ll post the video in the comment section.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime was spotted at Alexx Ekubo’s final funeral service in Arochukwu, Abia State, clutching her handbag tightly.

The moment, captured on video, drew attention online as many linked her cautious behaviour to earlier reports of phone theft at the actor’s service of songs in Lagos.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian photographer shared a rare video of Alexx Ekubo’s burial setup in Arochukwu, Abia State.

He said he was on the ground to provide live updates ahead of the actor’s burial ceremony, which followed a service of songs held in Lagos.

Alexx Ekubo’s bodyguard shares heartbreaking story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Alexx Ekubo's personal bodyguard delivered an emotional tribute during the late actor's wake-keep in Arochukwu, Abia State.

He described Alexx as his mentor, big brother, friend, and father figure, saying the actor had a lasting impact on his life. The bodyguard also revealed that he named his son after the late Nollywood actor in honour of the kindness and guidance he received from him.

Source: Legit.ng