A Nigerian lady trended online as she showed off the massive souvenirs she received after attending her friend’s wedding introduction ceremony.

The lady shared the souvenirs on her page, and many people took to the comment section to admire them and express their wish to have such gifts.

She revealed that she attended her friend’s introduction ceremony, and everything she displayed in the video were items she received or that were shared with guests.

In the clip, she showed packages ranging from soap to blenders, food items, and several other souvenirs.

According to a post made on her media page, @m_billz01, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the lady shared her story.

Her post contained a caption that explained the event clearly as it read:

“You attended your friend’s introduction.”

As the video played, a large basket appeared on the screen, and the lady began placing the various souvenirs she received inside it.

She added detergent, bowls, brushes, a blender, spoons, plates, sieves, cups, goodies, sweets, spices, and several other items.

She showed over ten different packages she received from the event and shared the video online.

She also added another caption to the TikTok video that read:

“Souvenir choke.”

The lady went on to tag her friend in the post while praying for blessings in her new home. Her words were:

“God bless your new home @Tun_Rayo.”

As her post circulated online, many people rushed to the comment section to ask questions after seeing the massive souvenirs she returned with from the event.

Reactions as lady displays massive gifts

Laura stated:

"If introduction is like this how wedding go be."

Blackbear2509 shared:

"Introduction?? Ahhh."

shikediva said:

"Go open shop oo."

teniolabadiru9 wrote:

"As it should be."

tifemi__ stressed:

"Na to open shop."

AMOKE noted:

"It Dey really choo."

Proudly Prudence shared:

"Introduction? I will definitely not miss the wedding."

kofoworola said:

"Involve me wedding go too choke."

