BBNaija’s Phyna has released another side of the fight that happened in Abuja a couple of nights ago

The former winner of the reality show shared a video where she continuously accused the lady of stealing

She also shared a lengthy post detailing what had transpired between them, triggering reactions from fans

Nigerian online users were shocked to see another video released by Josephina Otabor, widely known as Phyna, following the viral Abuja fight.

Recall that the viral clip captured the moment an unknown lady suddenly pounced on the reality TV star and repeatedly hit her. Onlookers tried to separate them, but it took a while.

Fans drag Phyna for boasting about beating lady in Abuja fight. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Reacting to this, Phyna revealed that the video was cropped and that she was, in fact, the one who beat the lady to a pulp, sending her to the hospital.

Phyna, however, shared another video where the lady accused Phyna of beating her in Lagos, to which the BBNaija star responded that it was because the lady had stolen from her.



In the new post, Phyna wrote:



"The video circulating is a video of after the fight and I was heading to the station, the girl in question brought touts to the hotel, the girls keeps stealing from me, she stole again yesterday I caught and while we were trying to sort it, it led to a fight, check that door, even the girl blood full, make Una pray make she sha survive."

"I'm the last person my fellow girl will bring to the ground at that reception the only people that were with me are just 3, every other persons are the touts she called in, that video I was drag down by the touts she brought and she was on me, well wen she wakes up she will go chill in prison. Cuz she's currently in the hospital, me I Dey hotel Dey chill"

"Make person just dey thief me dey thief me bcuz say I know u, u dey thief me continuously if them catch u, u go dey charge say I dey tag u theif? Make she sha do wake up, cuz the story go long De Bunto popularity she decided to bring tout and people to make video on my way to the station them gather me and crop what they want out I say una dey mad sehhh. I no get joy for. Any body wey I know wey dey thief me."

See the video here:



What fans said about Phyna

Read some reactions below:

@v_pretzy said:

"Phyna we saw you in the ground. The girl best hell out of you. Maybe you should do a rematch."

@mahdiyamohammed said:

"Una Dey fight for 2025? Me I no even get strength all my fight no online 😢."

@thesandypreneur said:

"Okay Phyna. It is well with you at this point."

@empress__sonia said:

"Omo the village people wey dey fight phyna is not from this world. I pray she keeps fighting."

@utiogunli said:

"This girl dey take something, Nigerians will say she is grieving."

@lashman_x said:

"Say na after fight we watch 😂😂 wer d main fight come happen 😂😂😂."

Phyna says lady from Abuja fight stole from her. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram



@sweetbahdgurl_ said:

"@unusualphyna u go explain tire. We are judging from the video we saw, that girl beat you well well 😂😂😂😂."

@keminiji said:

"Winner of that season..... Upon all the wins and brand ambassadorship...... Nah wa o.. But Phyna why na.. U pass all these nah."

@gist_first said:

"See if she kpai u win omo see who women dey support phyna way no normal."



