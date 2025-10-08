A Nigerian lady living in Lagos went to buy gas and was very sad when she saw the new price and said she could not believe that 1kg of gas now costs that much, and shared her story online for people to see

The lady said gas has become very hard to find in her area, and that many sellers are now selling at higher prices because of the scarcity

She warned everyone who still has gas at home not to let it finish so they will not face the same problem, and she posted her story for people to read

A Nigerian lady based in Lagos cried out on social media after discovering the new price of gas during her visit to a filling station.

She took to her page to share her experience, and many people reacted with their own stories about the rising cost.

Lady cries out after discovering new gas price

This happened amid the ongoing gas scarcity in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

It has been rumoured that gas is now sold at very high prices in some areas of Lagos, while new reports of scarcity continue to emerge from other parts of the country.

The scarcity has caused a sharp increase in the price of gas, and several Nigerians who went to refill their cylinders have taken to social media to express frustration, sharing their personal encounters at various filling stations.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a lady with the username @Pallettendrapes, she revealed how much she paid for gas and described the experience as unbelievable.

She wrote on her page:

"I still can’t believe I bought gas at ₦3,000 per kg today, abeg. Nigeria, well done."

She went on to explain that the scarcity had forced many retailers to raise their prices, making things even harder for residents.

"It has been so scarce here, and most retailers had to increase prices. Today was a lot."

The lady also advised people who still have gas at home not to let theirs run out, to avoid being stranded.

"No let your own gas finish o."

As her post went viral, many others with similar experiences flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and frustrations.

Reactions as lady laments new gas price

Irene Faith738 wrote:

"Sorry we have called off strike by Monday prices will have dropped."

Midas touché said:

"Be like na only lagos gas cost o; i bought 1080/kg yesterday evening."

Accura8 shared:

"I feel my 12.5kg last weekend, I’m just so happy."

Amaka David wrote:

"Wait what's going on here. is like I no dey Nigeria again o. abeg make una explain to me what's going on biko."

tweety92 noted:

"I got it 2500 per kg yesterday."

mommyjoel7 stressed:

"My husband fill 1100 per kg."

Jennifer Kennedy said:

"Today 1500 per kg."

BEZZY added:

"Me smiling with my 10kg filled to the brim."

BASH shared:

"I filled 12kg and 3kg 21k yesterday."

Harbeekee0106 noted:

"There is nothing we don't suffer from in this country from petrol to kerosene, diesel and now gas nawa for Nigeria my country,2k per kg."

joechok1 said:

"I bought gas at 2500 per kg… this is wickedness in an oil producing country oo."

benbond87 noted:

"Please which are is it and it is that no other place to buy gas."

Anastasia Chinonso Official added:

"Ahhhhhh. I don go cook moimoi with my gas. Bloodddd of Jesus."

strawberry wrote:

"I just keep my gas one side till all this things will stop."

Good Ness said:

"Likegas was scarce yesterday."

LOLOARABIANTIGER 1 wrote:

"Na my friend borrow me 1 …. Omo it’s not easy."

Oye wrote:

"1kg for 1800 yesterday with extra wahala."

yaboshrim shared:

"When did this one start, God abeg."

REGGIE said:

"And suddenly we got so creative na 2200 for my area this morning oo."

REGGIE noted:

Ebukabanky said:

"Lagos and wahala, I bought 1,140kg yesterday."

life of justin added:

"just imagine we have gas scarcity in Nigeria."

aderemiolusa stressed:

"I just filled 12.5kg on Thursday morning by afternoon scarcity don start."

ahannajack wrote:

"Hank God say my stove still dey. I no fit follow una do this kind line up."

Herdemie noted:

"I don reduce cooking because of this scarcity .This too shall pass."

Alliu Ibrahim Babatunde shared:

"What we have in excess but suffering and queuing for. Nigeria, we hail thee."

pally undisputed said:

"But APC govt don dey give free gas now abi naa for my former life I see am."

IyawoKoya added:

"Seriously doesn’t make any sense. We bought for 2,050 per kg yesterday."

