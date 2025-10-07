A Nigerian man who recently visited a filling station in Lagos shared his experience as the city battled worsening gas scarcity, explaining that refilling cylinders have become stressful and expensive

In his post, the man urged people to ensure their gas cylinders do not run out during this period, as many have found it nearly impossible to get refills

His experience attracted attention from many Nigerians affected by the ongoing shortage, who shared how the situation had disrupted their daily routines

Nigerian man speaks on gas shortage

His post came amid the ongoing gas scarcity in Lagos and other parts of the country, which has caused a sharp rise in prices and limited availability.

The Nigerian man who recently visited a filling station to buy gas shared his experience and advised people to ensure their gas cylinders do not run out. He also sent a message to those currently cooking or planning to cook.

According to a post shared on his TikTok page, @meshytheentertainer, he recounted his experience at a gas station and expressed concern over the long queues and high demand.

In his statement, he explained that gas scarcity is real and urged individuals to prepare ahead by not allowing their gas to finish. He also suggested that people could make use of firewood as an alternative.

He said in the video that people are now spending the whole day at gas stations trying to refill their cylinders, describing it as a stressful and frustrating experience.

As the post made its way online, Nigerians flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and experiences regarding the ongoing gas scarcity.

Reactions as man laments gas shortage

AreozWardrobe added:

"The gas is not scarce..they are only hoarding it."

Dodomayana noted:

"Nigerian are busy celebrating big brother 9ja winner."

SeQueNce Aik stressed:

"They’re selling 2500 for 1kg for Ikotun Lagos."

𝓥𝓘𝓒 𝓣𝓞𝓡 added:

"1kg for my side nah N1,450 "

FreEthinker noted:

"Them reduce price of rice and increase price of gas.... is that not wickedness."

GENTILITY said:

"Chai and i still dey sell 1200."

#lollypop rosyy shared:

"If this is real then something is wrong in your state. I went to fill gas yesterday and no cue at all even the price is the same."

Vanessa mentioned:

"Nothing like this in Abuja."

Chinos wrote:

"Yorubas don finish dis country called Lagos state, Emilokan una nova see anything."

Ugoo said:

"Make the pandemic stop for Lagos oo make e no touch east Abeg oh."

Cw stressed:

"That’s means you people will not be cooking beans nah."

business royal noted:

"A pot of rice spoil because of gas."

𝖛𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆 said:

"Why are you telling me this now? I just cooked beans this morning."

sharpscissors06 said:

"Me and my family just dey eat mama put and snacks since 2 days,i just buy stove rope this morning, i wan dey use stove first."

Blissful kiddie thrift wrote:

"I sell charcoal stove my location is Lagos ojo."

CHAIRMAN stressed:

"Make i dey manage my 10kg."

DOWELL added:

"No be aboru be this?"

prepaid04 shared:

"As a normal Nigerian ,charcoal stove must dey standby."

Adiukwu Francis said:

"Na now I need THE LORDS CHOSEN VEST. Make I wrap my Gas Cylinder make e for no finish."

Muscomide wrote:

"In a country that is in top 5 proven gas reserves. I sorry for Nigeria."

Gabbychukwu stated:

"Lol as I saw the crowd I just jejely went back home. Na to run proper fasting and prayer this week."

Dyn_mha shared:

"Una dey suffer for that Lagos oo."

babyface noted:

"I go Dey use my electric burner henceforth ooh."

Grace| Admin VA said:

"A day before the gas scarcity was when I filled my gas. I didn’t even know what was going on until after two days. Meanwhile my neighbor came asking for assistance. But right now I no dy release my gas out again seeing this update It is well."

chinnwa wrote:

"Nah only for Lagos oo."

Alaska noted:

"My gas finish on Tuesday morning (7/10/25), omoooo, I no know how I go do am."

kingjemi_ stated:

"Smh. Me sef shock , copped at 2000/ kg . We just adapting to new suffering everyday, we’re like dooms day in this naij."

KG shared:

"My own remain to cook for only tomorrow. See the way I dey fear."

Signature651 added:

"Electric gas cooker with illegal connection in the night gather here."

alexsola933 shared:

"Those of us who didn't vote for him don't suffer stuffs like this. I have gas that can last me a month and by it has been resolved."

MEMES FACTORY said:

"For country wey get gas na wa oh , the country wey me dey for Europe here i never fill gas one day i non even know were my gas dey come from na to just on gas begin cook."

Nigerian lady laments cooking gas scarcity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went online to lament the growing scarcity of cooking gas in her area. She revealed that she bought a kilogram for as high as ₦1,600, expressing shock at how fast the price had increased. According to her, many people in her neighbourhood were also complaining because it had become difficult to refill their gas cylinders.

The lady’s post quickly attracted several comments from Nigerians across different states, who confirmed experiencing similar challenges and shared the prices they paid in their own areas.

