Nigerian woman shared a cheaper cooking alternative amid rising gas prices, revealing that while 12kg of gas cost ₦30,000 in her area she could use charcoal costing less than ₦1,000 to prepare meals

She demonstrated the full cooking process in a viral video by placing the charcoal in a customized stove pouring a flammable liquid on it and lighting it to cook

Her post attracted widespread attention on social media with many praising the method amid reports of gas scarcity and soaring prices

This was revealed in a post she shared on her page via a popular social media platform.

Nigerian woman shares cheap gas alternative

In her post, the woman mentioned that the price of the commodity she is using is less than ₦1,000.

The video shows her preparing a delicious meal with it, as she shared the process online for people to see and believe her.

Her post comes amid reports of increasing gas prices in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

It is being rumored that the price of gas has surged in various locations, with several people alleging they bought theirs for ₦2,500 or even higher.

Some individuals who have visited filling stations for gas refills also mentioned the long time it took for them to return home.

Amid this, the woman has shared a better alternative to gas.

According to a post she made available on her page, @chinnykitchen via a popular social media platform, she highlighted how expensive gas has become in her area, sharing the cost of 12kg cylinders.

In her post, which she shared on TikTok, she said that 12kg of gas now costs ₦30,000 in her area.

Due to the high price, she found a better and cheaper alternative: charcoal.

She explained that the charcoal she used for the meal in the video costs less than ₦1,000.

Her caption read:

"Gas is now ₦30k for 12Kg in my area."

"Me: Say less, ₦1,000 charcoal to the rescue."

The video shows the full process of her placing the charcoal into a customized stove. She then poured a liquid substance, either petrol or kerosene, on it and began to cook after lighting it.

The video has since gone viral, attracting a lot of reactions from viewers.

Reactions as woman finds easy way to cook

extolling 127 added:

"We must survive."

harinholar53 added:

"I fill 1kg 2500 yesterday."

Apesin shared:

"Funny leaders,see what Nigerians are going through."

Mide’s Craft wrote:

"How much are they selling now in gas stations."

Mide’s Craft noted:

Itz Mhiz Mercy stressed:

"Thank God say my mama never throw away her stove back to kerosene."

Call -Me-Arike wrote:

"But na 1 k I fill my own day before yesterday now."

Ernest Nash stated:

"What president Tinubu can't do does not exist, best presido."

pelumioyewole161emmarichcatera stressed:

"make una take it easy oo because gass exposion no bi child play oo."

JAY said:

"Aye Nigeria politics ti baje."

Bolajiskyboy0105 shared:

"President wey do Nigeria good we go talk am the one wey spoil am we go still talk am too."

giftdomewell690 added:

"Na to go back to charcoal nd kerosene remain."

Mary Ellen Thimesch wrote:

"We don queue for kerosine before self now be new thing."

David Joseph O. stressed:

"No gas , no light abeg mk I go buy charcoal."

HAIRVENDORINMEIRAN/ABULEGBA noted:

"1400 unna no thank God… for Meiran here 2300."

Lima Hot said:

"If tinubu pass dat area una go still dey hail am, una never see anything."

KÁYODÉ wrote:

"3500 for my area una never see anything."

stylesbyAralewa(Boby is Beauty noted:

"1400 una know thank God here in ilorin na 1500."

TERRYBLINGS noted:

"Thank God say na yoruba dey suffer pass for this tinubu government, E no go ever better for yoruba, hausa and igbo people."

Omolokun Leye noted:

"We the Yorubas forgot that AJUMOBI O KAN TANU. No special market for APC members and Yoruba."

WORLDKING MONEYBAG said:

"This is oremeji mushin i saw this woman today."

BUBU OF Lagos wrote:

"Where are you still buying for 1200 here is 3000 tinubu for president 2027."

Source: Legit.ng