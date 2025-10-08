A Nigerian lady left home at 7am to refill gas and was surprised to find people had already been waiting since 5am due to the scarcity and heavy rain she spent several hours at the station

A young Nigerian lady who went to refill gas at 7am caught people’s attention as she shared what she saw at the filling station, the unexpected time she returned home, and her observations.

This was shared in a post she made available on her page, which has since attracted attention online.

The young lady mentioned that she left home to purchase gas very early in the morning, around 7am, but when she arrived, she met some individuals who had been waiting since 5am to buy gas

Due to the scarcity of gas in Lagos and other parts of the country, the lady noted that many people had left their homes very early to queue at the filling station. When she left home around 7am to refill, she ended up spending several hours there.

According to the post she shared on her page, @shopp.fera via the popular social media platform TikTok, she mentioned that she only got home in the afternoon, around 1pm.

She also added that the heavy rain contributed to the delay.

In her TikTok post, she included a caption that explained the story further:

"You left home around 7am to refill gas at Gasland."

Alongside the caption, she provided a description mentioning the time she got back home and the factors that caused the delay.

Her statement read:

"I got home around past 1 in the afternoon. The heavy rain too didn’t help at all, and some said they’ve been there since past 5am."

Following her post, concerned individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts, with some also sharing their own experiences amid the ongoing gas scarcity.

Reactions as lady shares 7am gas refill story

mozzenah said:

"1kg in my area is 5k."

God favourite shared:

"Abeg gas nr scarce for Benin ooh 1 kg 1200.'

LADUNI CHASE added:

"Shey gas price don increased ni."

victormichael482 wrote:

"Everybody wants to live modern life. What happen to charcoal stove?"

Costlybeauty shared:

"For where this one Dey happen, gas no scarce for my area oh."

Auspicious King-Humphery stressed:

"no scarcity in Delta and Edo oo."

𝐴𝑌𝑂𝑂𝐿𝐴𝑀𝐼 said:

"Today's own wasn't stressful at all."

Priscil’s Diary added:

"This is crazy."

beckky20 said:

"Why everybody gas con finished at d same time."

GodsavesEby shared:

"Is it a free gas?"

bnellyj495 wrote:

"1kg 800 for my area till now."

joyadebukola stated:

"#2,000 per kg na wetin una use celebrate 65 years what a country."

Beesax shared:

"Me I don leave gas for una."

Okpotogurl noted:

"Where be this make i no mistakenly come rent house there ooo."

SPAM LORD stressed:

"i bought 1k for 4500 today."

Tonia shared:

"Na here some ppl go meet soul mate."

thedamilare01 mentioned:

"Na every where , even in Ibadan."

Mr Kim stressed:

"Life don advance …electric Dey na."

fadecakes & pastries wrote:

"Na my sister first hint me last week say gas scarce for lagos na so I run go fill my 12.5kg."

Oluwaseuni noted:

"No get strength for all this wahala."

Sparko DC shared:

"For my area gas na 4k per kg , how much is it in your own area ?"

blessing baby noted:

"Gas now is 2k for 1 kg."

obinnaking8 said:

"On street of Lagos 1kg is 2,200."

