A solar DIY expert who upgraded his solar setup to a 10+6kVA Victron inverters said he has been using his setup to cook

The man quoted an earlier tweet on his induction cooker to say that he has been saving on gas and is not fazed by the present scarcity

Nigerians who were amazed by sustainable energy asked him questions, while some affirmed the energy-saving function of induction cookers

A Nigerian man who installed 16kVA solar in his house and even exported excess power to the national grid gave an update about his setup.

Amid the gas scarcity in Nigeria, the man said that he has been using the induction cooker he bought months ago for cooking.

The man advises people to go for induction cookers. Photo of man for illustraton only. Photo source: bigbrovar, Getty Images/Tatsiana Niamera

Source: Twitter

In a post he made on Tuesday, September 23, the man said all his cooking now ran on his solar power.

He stated that he cooked beans at a 6/10 power setting. Despite using the cooker with two 1.5HP ACs and other appliances in his home, he still did not exceed 3kw.

The man says his solar has been saving him money. Photo source: @bigbrovar

Source: TikTok

Gas scarcity

The man's solar setup has not only been saving him on electricity costs but also on gas.

Quoting his earlier tweet, he stated that, looking at the gas scarcity in the country, his decision to get an induction cooker paid off.

His post read:

"Hearing all these stories about gas scarcity makes my decision to switch to electric cooking age really well.

"If you’ve got a solar inverter setup, consider using induction cookers - they’re far more efficient than gas or traditional electric cookers. Heat-based electric cookers."

See his post below:

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

@eyiteeonline asked:

"Which brand or model of induction cooker will you recommend? I currently have a 1kva solar inverter installed at home, should I run the cooker on regular energy or will there be a need for me to upgrade the solar inverter?"

@codedjeff said:

"Living sustainably is the only logical solution for peaceful life. You’ll reduce a lot of wastage and recycle things more efficiently."

@asemota said:

"I keep telling people about the wonders of induction cookers. You may have to change all your old pots, but it is worth it. Five years of using them and going back to gas did some damage to my brain. I have finally agreed with my wife to reinstall it and move the gas to the outer kitchen."

@Mangakan_desu said:

"3kw is the usual residential rating. You won't exceed this easily."

@jodambusta said:

"We had to stop making these induction cookers cos Nigerians were not taking to it. They only work with specific stainless stee. So when it didn't work and you told the customers to buy another pot, fight go start. We have low energy cookers tho."

Man installs solar panels on fence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian solar electricity engineer shared a video of a two-storey building powered by green energy.

People who saw how many panels were installed on the building wondered about the amount the owner must have spent.

Source: Legit.ng