A Nigerian lady, Chukwurah Sylvia Chi, lamented the scarcity of cooking gas in her area.

She mentioned that people were complaining because of the rise in price and scarcity of cooking gas.

On her Facebook page, the lady stated that she bought a kg of gas for N1,600, and she was shocked at the price.

Her Facebook post read:

“Scarcity of Cooking Gas in my area! It’s no longer news that cooking gas is becoming scarce and the price is rising daily. Many people are complaining because it’s getting harder to refill their cylinders.

“In my area, a kg of gas is now sold for ₦1,600. It’s really shocking how things keep changing so fast. How is the price in your area? Let’s talk about it — drop your location and how much they sell cooking gas there.”

Reactions trail new price of cooking gas

Mohammed Oluwafunke Aina said:

“This is serious after independence na waiting we dey face be this.”

Narcissism Unmasked said:

“I bought last week, 1200. I hope the price comes down before mine finishes.”

Chioma Chukwurah Tv said:

“This is not good at all.”

Mary B.Accrah's talk show said:

“It's only God that will see us through, thank you for sharing. Prayer is the key. So this thing is every where.”

Ndubuisi Uzoamaka said:

“This isn’t good at all. Same price in my area. I wonder how people survive this days.”

Bamise Oluwabukola page said:

“Ha! My place is #1200, although gas station sha. God will help us,which way Nigeria.”

PstMrs Ulumma Lucky Owere said:

“Nawooo when did it start because is not like that here in my area.”

Madu Maryann said:

“Yes I heard that cooking gas is scarce nowadays?”

Patricia Onyinyechi Onyechere said:

“Can we at least hv good news once in a while?”

Cooking gas scarcity rocks Nigerian cities

Lagos and major cities across Nigeria are experiencing an acute scarcity of liquified natural gas (LPG), known as cooking gas.

Dealers disclosed that the halt in sales by the Dangote Refinery has resulted in both price hikes and scarcity nationwide.

In some cities, consumers have reported buying the product at 80% more than the normal price. Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors now demand ₦1,600/kg or more.

